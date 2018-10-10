October is Adopt a Shelter Pet Month, and what better way to meet a variety of shelter pets than by attending Snout by Snoutwest Music and Puppy Fest, a new festival devoted to pets.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter will showcase local pets for adoption at Noah's Park, 2701 Lapalco Blvd., in Harvey, behind the Jefferson Parish Westbank Animal Shelter. The fest is presented by the Jefferson SPCA,
The Jefferson SPCA also puts on the annual Pet Fest in Lafreniere Park in Metairie (coming up Nov. 25), Snout by Snoutwest Music and Puppy Fest is the first pet fest to be held on the West Bank.
This fun-for-all-ages event will include activities, agility demonstrations, games and delicious local cuisine. Enjoy brews from Abita Brewing Company, live music by Soul Brass Band, Dave Jordan and The NIA and South Jones.
Find your new best friend at the pet adoption area, which will include adoptable pets from various area welfare organizations and adoption groups. All breeds, sizes, ages and activity levels will be available.
Local businesses such as Pet Krewe, Quality Pet Care, Jefferson Feed, petTree and many others will be present with vendor booths.
Events
SATURDAY: The Louisiana SPCA is holding a volunteer orientation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Pre-registration is required at www.la-spca.org/volunteer.
SATURDAY: Animal Rescue New Orleans is holding volunteer orientation from noon to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Register online and get more info on age requirements and volunteer opportunities at animalrescueneworleans.org/volunteer
SUNDAY: Basic Manners, a five-week group training class, starts at 9 a.m. at Jefferson Feed on Jefferson Highway. Taught by a certified trainer from the Louisiana SPCA, the class covers behaviors such as sit, down, stay, come, leave-it and focus. To attend Basic Manners, register in advance at la-spca.org/grouptraining or email training@la-spca.org.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.