Just as with people, our pets' health care needs change as they age.
By definition, any pet over 7 is considered a senior. However, small breeds can live upward of 20 years. Large- and giant-breed dogs generally have a much shorter life span and can be considered seniors as early as 5 years of age.
Proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle can help prevent age-related diseases and preserve quality of life as pets enter their golden years.
ROUTINE CHECKUPS: Although vaccinations are given annually, it is important to see the vet for a semiannual checkup between those visits. Early detection is key to successful treatment of most ailments.
Preventive blood screenings are recommended for senior pets and should be started around age 7. Changes in kidney, liver and pancreatic function, arthritis, cataracts, heart disease and high blood pressure are more common in older pets and can be detected during regular checkups and lab work. It is also highly recommended to have blood work done before any surgeries or dental cleanings to make sure it is safe to put an older pet under anesthesia.
MONITOR BEHAVIOR: Just like people, pets tend to become less active as they age. However, if a pet displays signs of confusion, disorientation, lethargy, loss of appetite, weight gain, weight loss, frequent potty accidents, etc., it could be a sign of a more serious condition.
GOOD NUTRITION: Dietary needs can change with age as well. As pets become older and less active, it is easy for them to pack on pounds. Look for foods formulated especially for senior pets. These foods are designed to meet senior nutritional needs, help manage weight and contain additional vitamins and minerals.
PHYSICAL AND MENTAL EXERCISE: Exercise helps to maintain a healthy weight and can slow the onset of arthritis. Walking is excellent exercise for an aging pet. Mental stimulation is also a great way to keep Fido on his toes. Fun toys and interactive play can keep his mind and body active.
DENTAL CARE: Caring for teeth and gums is just as important for pets as it is for humans. Regular dental cleanings by the vet and proper brushing at home can prevent gum disease, which can lead to more serious conditions.
SAFETY FIRST: As a pet ages, he may experience loss of sight and/or hearing. When he was a puppy, the home was puppy-proofed; now it's time to put some of those safety measures back into place. Remove potentially dangerous objects and use a gate or kennel to create a safe space for pets when no one is home.
COMFORT IS KEY: Senior pets sometimes suffer from arthritis or other joint problems, and this can make it more difficult for them to get around. Consider pet ramps or steps to make getting into bed or on the sofa easier. For joint pain, there are orthopedic pet beds, some with heating elements, to help relieve pressure on the joints. Also, physical contact is wanted more than ever in the golden years, so be sure to give belly rubs, gentle massages and lots of brushing and petting.
Health conditions can arise overnight it seems, and staying on top of our senior pets’ health and being aware of changes in their behavior can help them live longer, happier lives.
