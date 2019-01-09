COMMUNITY EVENTS
NORD FORMAL CLOTHING DRIVE: The New Orleans Recreation Department is accepting donations of gently used and dry-cleaned gowns, suits, and shoes to support its annual Teen Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball. Donation drops are set up at City Hall in the Real Estate Office (5W06) and the NORD Administration Building (5420 Franklin Ave.) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Jan. 16. For more information on donation drops, call (504) 658-3052 or email nordcTeens@nola.gov.
CHRISTMAS TREE PICK-UP: The St. Charles Parish Public Works Department will pick up live Christmas trees for curbside recycling on Jan. 10, 17 and Jan. 24. Drop-off sites also will be available at the East and West Bank Bridge Parks in Destrehan and Luling until Jan. 24. Trees must be stripped of all decorations. Flocked trees will not be accepted. The trees will be used for coastal restoration in the Bayou Gauche area.
SINGING CLASSES: Applications are open for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s spring session of free singing classes for kids age 9 to 13. The classes will take place from Jan. 22 to April 13 on weekday afternoons at New Orleans Recreation Development Commission centers in three neighborhoods.
Apply to audition at jazzandheritagefoundation.wufoo.com/forms/2019-vocal-workshop-application. Auditions begin at 4:30 p.m. The dates and locations are:
- Jan. 9: Sanchez Multi-Service Center, 1616 Caffin Ave.
- Jan. 10: St. Bernard Recreation Center, 1500 Lafreniere St.
Classes will be held at St. Bernard Recreation Center in the Gentilly neighborhood; the Behrman Park center in Algiers; and the Sanchez Multi-Service Center in the Lower 9th Ward. Classes at all three campuses will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Behrman center classes will be on Tuesdays; classes at Sanchez will be on Wednesdays; and classes at the St. Bernard center will be on Thursdays. Instructor will be Tonya Boyd-Cannon, a local singer and educator who reached the Top 20 in Season 8 of the NBC-TV show “The Voice.”
LONGUE VUE CAMP: School's Out Day Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Children ages 5-10 will explore the gardens, make nature-themed art, play games and learn about plants and insects. Cost is $55 per day, $45 for members. Before and after care is available at an additional charge. For information, contact Lauren Rouatt at lrouatt@longuevue.com or call (504) 293-4719.
WRITERS SYMPOSIUM: The Jefferson Parish Library will host its second “Food Writer’s Symposium” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. The free event will encourage people to create cookbooks so that recipes will be passed on to other generations. Speakers will address the basic process of creating and marketing cookbooks. Speakers and topics include:
- 9:30 a.m.: The Art of the Cookbook, with Elizabeth Williams, founder of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.
- 10:45 a.m.: The Importance of Recipe Testing, with Jyl Benson, director of culinary programming at the museum.
- Noon: What Are Publishers and Editors Looking For?, with journalist and author Chere Dastugue Coen, author Cynthia Lejeune Nobles and Kathleen Calhoun Nettleton, publisher and president of Pelican Publishing Co.
For more information, contact Chris Smith, manager of adult programming for the library, at (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
FRENCH COURSES: Winter classes in French will begin Jan. 14 at Alliance Francaise, 1519 Jackson Ave., New Orleans. Courses are available in a variety of levels from discovering the language to independence. For information, visit af-neworleans.org or call (504) 568-0770.
MEMORY CLASSES: The spring semester of Mind Matters starts 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, and continues on Tuesday through April 9, with the exception of Mardi Gras, at the Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The classes focus on actively practicing memory techniques and keeping the brain stimulated through readings, discussions, physical exercise and meditation, as well as the social benefits of being with a group. Contact Mind Matters Director Allison Freeman at allison@nojcc.org or at (504) 897-0143 ext. 143.
HNOC SYMPOSIUM: Registration for The Historic New Orleans Collection’s 23rd Williams Research Center Symposium is now open for “The French Quarter,” Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St. The program will feature scholars discussing the visual, social and commercial elements of the city’s original footprint. Moderated by Diane Mack, radio host of “Morning Edition” and “Inside the Arts,” the program will also feature the following speakers and topics:
- Richard Campanella, of the Tulane University School of Architecture, will discuss the neighborhood’s cultural geography in the 19th and 20th centuries.
- Mark Cave, senior curator and oral historian at THNOC, will moderate a panel discussion with JoAnn Clevenger, Arthur Brocato and Dorothy Benge, all of whom participated in the institution’s “Vieux Carré Memoir” oral history project.
- John H. Lawrence, of THNOC, will explore photographs of the French Quarter.
- Alecia P. Long, of Louisiana State University, will examine the changing character of nightlife in the French Quarter throughout the 20th century.
- John T. Magill, retired THNOC historian and curator, will explore the French Quarter and its riverfront.
- Eric Seiferth, associate curator and historian at THNOC, will discuss rhythm and blues as it relates to the neighborhood.
Registration ranges from $50 and $90. For more information, including a complete schedule of talks and links to online registration, visit www.hnoc.org/programs/wrc-symposium.
AUTHOR APPEARANCE: Laura Cayouette, a writer and actress, will be discussing her experiences at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, part of the regular meeting of the South Louisiana chapter of the Romance Writers of America. Best known as Leonardo DiCaprio’s sister in "Django Unchained," Cayouette has acted in more than 60 movies and TV shows including "Kill Bill," "Now You See Me," "Friends" and recurring roles on "Treme" and "Queen Sugar." She will discuss self-publishing, writing a series and more. For information, see www.jplibrary.net.
CALL FOR ENTRIES: The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts seeks high school junior and senior artists for the contest "Cosmos," to mark the foundation's 10th anniversary. Art will be judged on three criteria: concept and design; technical skill; and creativity. Deadline to enter is Jan. 18. For information on the contest and the foundation, visit www.georgerodriguefoundation.org.
PEOPLE PROGRAM REGISTRATION: The Sisters of St. Joseph sponsors the New Orleans People Program, a nonprofit membership organization for those 50 years old and older who are looking for creative ways to spend time. The organization will hold registration for interested residents at both campuses for sessions running January to May. To register or for more information, call the main campus at 2240 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, at (504) 524-7678; or the West Bank campus at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6201 Stratford Place, New Orleans, at (504) 394-5433. Classes are $200 for as many as desired. Visit www.peopleprogram.org.
PARENTING DISCUSSION: A panel will discuss "The Blessing of a Skinned Knee — Using Jewish Teachings to Raise Self-Reliant Children," with Dr. Mark Sands, Nancy Timm and Dr. Sharon Pollin, moderated by Dr. Mike Wasserman at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, Goldring Woldenberg Jewish Community Campus, 3747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie. RSVP by Jan. 31 to chardy@jcdsnola.org or call (403) 887-4091.
Meetings
NARFE MEETING: NARFE Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 will host Louisiana Federation President Patsy Ashton at the installation of officers at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway. Active and retired federal/postal employees and members of neighboring chapters may join. Spouses and guests are welcome.
KIWANIS CLUB OF ALGIERS: Greg Ravy, founder and president of Heroes of New Orleans, will speak at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.