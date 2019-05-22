Cina Famularo was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild for her 102nd birthday party May 9 at the Colonial Oaks Living Center in Metairie, where the Uptown New Orleans native has been living since breaking her hip three years ago.
The gathering was organized by her oldest daughter, Gayle Barnette, and was also attended by her other two daughters, Cindy Saia and Jill Famularo; the group delighted in her year-old great-grandson Jax McDaniel, Barnette said.
Barnette said her mother made many friends in the community during her 25 years operating a beauty salon at Ochsner's Brent House Hotel and, before that, working wherever needed at Mosca's restaurant.