Cina Famularo was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild for her 102nd birthday party May 9. In the front row, from left, are Jill Famularo, Ciana Saia McDaniel with baby Jax McDaniel, Cina Famularo, and Gayle Barnette. In the second row are Ted Menge, Don Frisella, Joan Caruso, Cindy Saia, Lisa Barnett, Leon Barnett, Linda Bucher and Gregory Bazin.