Mud ball Oct 10, 2018 - 7:00 am

Knee-deep in muck, Sarah Schlette hits a volleyball.

Noah Hansard, up to his chest in muddy water, throws a volleyball.

Joseph Pomaville serves a volleyball into play.

Noah Hansard misses the volleyball and falls into water.

The annual Swampball Tournament took place Sept. 29 at the University of New Orleans, bringing out students to play mud volleyball as a way to raise money for student scholarships.