Three comedy workshops will be offered to the public in October at the New Orleans Center For the Creative Arts.
Taught by NOCCA alumnae Lauren Malara, named in 2017 as "The Funniest Person in New Orleans," the classes cover the world of making people laugh.
"Intro to Improv," where students will play theater games and learn skills in public speaking, teamwork and mental agility, will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18.
"Stand Up Level 2" is designed to allow students to develop writing and performing skills, with joke writing using various structures to create a story. Students will perform a three-minute stand-up routine at the end of class, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16.
"Advanced Improv" will be a four-week course involving scenes, technical skills, feedback and demonstrations, with a final open demonstration. The course will be 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Oct. 13 to Nov. 13.
All classes will be held in NOCCA's Ellis Marsalis Jazz Studio, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Register at NOCCAInstitute.Eventbrite.com. Tuition ranges from $25 to $100. Proceeds benefit The NOCCA Institute.