It may be legal to shoot fireworks in St. Bernard Parish, but the Sheriff James Pohlmann wants to remind residents that there are restrictions on the allowed times.
Fireworks can legally be used in St. Bernard surrounding the New Year’s celebration, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 26-30 and from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Dec. 31.
Additionally, fireworks can be used from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Any use outside these hours would be considered disturbing the peace.
And don't forget that Pohlmann's office is offering free rides home during the holiday season.
Through Jan. 2, anyone who's been drinking can call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 to receive a free ride from a deputy with no questions asked.
Krewe of Lourdes royalty
Santa hasn't even shown up yet, but already organizers are moving along with plans for the Krewe of Lourdes Carnival Ball and Supper Dance on Feb. 16.
The Krewe of Lourdes 2019 Royal Court was recently announced at its Coronation Party. The queen is Melanie Gross Cannatella, and the king is Desi Michael Vega. The two captains are Elizabeth Froeba Seamon and Danielle Marie Lemoine.
The ball and dance will be in the Frederick J. Sigur Auditorium and Ballroom. The ball is free and open to the public. Supper Dance tickets are on sale for $65 per person. Tickets may be purchased from Lena Nunez at (504) 491-5266. Proceeds will benefit Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Emerging leader sought
Anyone interested in applying for the sixth class of Leadership St. Bernard can call the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce at (504) 277-4001.
Leadership St. Bernard is based on a national model and designed by the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce to educate and to engage citizens in identifying needs, resources, and opportunities for the parish. The program, in its sixth year, has established itself as a pathway for civic leaders within the parish and the metro region.