Over the past several years, the New Orleans metro area has become home to dog parks with wonderful outdoor spaces designed specifically for off-leash pets. While the idea is a good one, the outing can quickly go south if the humans involved do not follow the rules.
Here are some guidelines to make a romp in the park a positive experience for pets and people alike:
Pay attention: With smartphones and electronic devices, pet owners are often distracted and don't monitor the behavior of their dogs as closely as they should. Just as with children on the playground, altercations can quickly arise. Pet owners must always be alert to their pets, other pets and the surroundings.
Practice good manners: Scoop the poop. It is a health hazard; lots of diseases and parasites can be found in dog poop. Make sure to have plenty of bags on hand.
Must play well with others: If your dog does not does not do well with sharing personal space, toys, water bowls or treats, the dog park may not be right for it.
Introvert or extrovert?: As much as we may want our dog to run and play with other dogs, if it prefers to ride solo, bringing it to the dog park is not going to change its mind. Do not risk putting it or other dogs in danger if it is not social. A walk on the levee or around the neighborhood on a leash may be a better alternative that still makes for great, outdoor quality time together.
Off-leash areas mean off-leash dogs: Owners new to the dog park world and the off-leash concept may attempt to keep their dogs on leash to feel more secure. Bad idea. This actually will make a dog feel more insecure and can trigger fights. Dogs need to feel that they are on equal footing with the other dogs around.
Spayed and neutered pets only: This is a no brainer. A female in heat and unneutered males should never be at a dog park.
Not for young puppies: Puppies under 12 weeks old and/or dogs that are not up-to-date on vaccinations should not visit a dog park. A dog park can be a breeding ground for disease, and new puppies are highly susceptible. Wait until the vet gives the green light before venturing out to the park with a pup.
Events
JANUARY: Join NOLA Tribe Yoga and some adoptable felines at the Louisiana SPCA for "Meowmasté: Yoga with Kittens." Classes will run every Saturday in January. Check-in begins at 9:45 a.m. with class from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pre-purchase of tickets is required; tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/meowmaste-yoga-with-kittens-tickets-53913861812
WEDNESDAY: Puppy Pre-school, a five-week group class led by a professional behaviorist from the Louisiana SPCA, begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 16. It will help your puppy get started on impulse control, prevent behavior problems and provide time-sensitive experiences that will set your puppy up to be well-socialized. Puppies must be 17 weeks or younger at the start of their first class and have received their first two rounds of DHPP vaccines. To attend, register in advance at la-spca.org/training or email training@la-spca.org.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.