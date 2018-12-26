The Acres of Green Garden Club gathered Christmas gifts for residents of a battered women's a children's shelter recently, as it has for 35 of its 61 years. The gifts will be opened on Christmas Eve. Getting the delivery together at Chateau Country Club are, front row from left, Betty Spurlock, Marilyn Klotz, Madeline Polizzi, Yvette Gagnet and Kay Allen. In the second row are Liz Bertucci, Barbara Sandeman, Lynne Ryan, Jeanne Garman, Betty Wild, Phyllis Stacy, Charlotte D'Angelo, Mary Crumb, Eleanor Hebert, Charlene Olejinik and Coleen Landry.