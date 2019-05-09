The St. Bernard Parish Library wants readers to reach for the stars as part of its “A Universe of Stories” summer reading program that includes rewards for reading as well as a series of activities and performances throughout the summer.
“When the kids participate in the summer reading program, it helps them to maintain their reading levels ... so they won’t dip over the summer break, and hopefully it installs a lifelong love of reading,” said Janet Perez, the library’s youth services coordinator.
The library’s six-week program will begin June 3 and end with prize drawings for the pre-readers through fifth graders on July 12 and for teens and tweens on July 13.
Early registration begins May 29. Readers of all ages can register to receive activity sheets, official summer reading bookmarks and event calendars. The first 200 pre-readers through fifth graders to sign up will receive a mini-astronaut figure. Everyone registering between May 29 and June 6 will receive a free movie pass to see the 30th anniversary showing of "Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure" at Chalmette Movies.
Weekly activities such as story craft programs, special guest visits and arists performances will be launched each week. The library’s Summer with the Arts series has been expanded to include select Saturday programming in addition to the long-standing Friday performances.
Two programs are scheduled for the Teen and Tween participants. All activities will be listed on the calendar given out during registration.
In addition to the free programs, readers will be able to win prizes by completing their activity sheets and having their names entered in prize drawings. Prize sponsors include: Chalmette Movies, Coffee House of Arabi & Nunez, Crave Bar and Grill, Facials by Skin Diva, Infinity Science Center, Kiwanis, Louisiana Children’s Museum, McDonalds of St. Bernard, New Orleans Paddlewheels/Jean Lafitte Swamp Tours, PJ’s Coffee, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Splash Express Car Wash and Wow’s Cafe’ & Wingery. Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor should contact the library.
For information, visit the library at 2600 Palmisano Blvd. in Chalmette, call (504) 279-0448 or visit the library’s website at www.mysbpl.org.
Memorial Day Ceremony
The Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798, the National Park Service and the National WWII Museum will come together to honor America’s fallen troops at Chalmette National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day. The Vietnam Veterans group will present a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the national cemetery, 8606 West St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette.
The ceremony will include a color guard, bagpiper, Recognizing our Roots Youth Living History Program and remarks from post members. Vietnam War veterans buried in the cemetery and members of the post interred elsewhere will be honored with a special salute. The public is invited to this free event.
Volunteers are needed to assist staff and volunteers from Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve and The National WWII Museum in support of Memorial Day. Volunteers can sign up for the Memorial Day projects online at www.nps.gov/jela or by calling (504) 589-3882 ext. 120.
On May 24, flags will be put at every headstone in the cemetery. The project begins at 7:30 a.m. and usually takes about two hours to complete. The flags will be picked up and repackaged for storage beginning at 7:30 a.m. May 28.
Junior Deputies program
Parish youths ages 10 to 13 can register for the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office annual Junior Deputy program. Formed in 2015, the Junior Deputy Academy is designed to foster community pride and self-esteem in boys and girls while teaching them about various aspects of police work.
“Our Junior Deputy Academy program affords children a chance to learn something about law enforcement and have some fun at the same time,” Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
The Junior Deputy Academy, which is patterned after the sheriff’s Citizens Police Academy for adults, will be held two days a week, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 to July 11, at the Sheriff’s Office Training Center, on the second floor at 2118 Jackson Blvd. in Chalmette.
The program is led by Capt. Charles Borchers, head of community relations, and Sgt. Eric Eilers. Deputies from various divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, including Patrol, Narcotics, Marine and Criminal Investigations, visit with participants.
Participants will visit St. Bernard Parish Prison. They will be taught firearms safety at a local shooting range and will learn basic first aid and CPR. Members of the St. Bernard Fire Department also participate.
To register for the Junior Deputy Academy, parents can call Borchers at (504) 278-7628 or Eilers at (504) 278-7799.
Maumus STEM Camp
Science, technology, engineering, and math will be a part of this year's summer camp put on by the St. Bernard Parish Public School System at the Maumus Science Center in Arabi.
Students entering first through fifth grades can participate during the first session from June 10-14 and the second session from June 17-21. Camp is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Middle grade students,who are entering sixth through eighth grades, can participate June 24-28.
Tuition is $150 per week, and cash or money order should be brought to the School District’s main office at 200 East St. Bernard Highway with a completed registration packet. Registration materials and more information can be found at www.sbpsb.org/summercamp or by calling 504-301-2000.