Clif Rhodes, a member of the Metairie Rotary Club, organized a project in which four local Rotary clubs fed breakfast to homeless people during the week of June 17-23. The project included members of the Metairie Sunrise Rotary Club, Mid-City Rotary Club and the Riverbend Rotary Club, who joined volunteers working with Grace at the Green Light. Breakfast was served at the Living Witness Church, on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, and food was provided by Second Harvest Food Bank. From left are Rotarians Diane Rosenbach, Jim Ray and David Porche.