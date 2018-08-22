LOUPE NAMED HEAD COACH: Sydney Loupe, a recent LSU softball player, has been named head coach of Cabrini High School's softball team. A graduate of Pope John Paul II High School, she is studying sports administration and will graduate from LSU in December.
ST. RITA ASSOCIATION: The St. Rita of Harahan Home and School Association will hold the first general meeting of the new term at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, in the gym at 194 Ravan Ave. All parents are invited. A tuition drawing will be held. For information, call (504) 737-0744.
OFFICER WORKSHOPS: The Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs will hold a general meeting and include workshops for publicity, parliamentarians and CCSCC representatives at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at St. Philip Neri School, 6600 Kawanee Ave., Metairie. For more information, call (504) 301-4321 or contact Cindy Wooderson, president, at cswoody1@cox.net.
WESTBANK HOMESCHOOL MEETING: The Westbank Homeschool Organization will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Westwego Library, 635 Fourth St., Westwego. The group will discuss state laws and registering students, covering different options. For information, seee www.who2000inc.org.
WARRIOR 3K 'FUND' RUN: Fannie C. Williams Charter School, home of the Warriors, hosts an inaugural fundraiser for sports at the school at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at 11755 Dwyer Road, New Orleans. Registration is $20, and participants receive a shirt, bib, finisher's medal and post-race activities. Register online at fcwcs.org.
HERITAGE SCHOOL OF MUSIC: Applications are being accepted for the Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music, a free program for children ages 8-17 offered through the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Applications for the Heritage School, for students ages 10-17 who have had at least one year of instruction and own an instrument, is open through Sept. 1. Classes are free, but there is a $15 per year supply fee. Auditions for the Heritage School will be Sept. 8. To apply, visit www.jazzandheritage.org. For information, call (504) 558-6112 or email hsm@jazzandheritage.org.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Sr. Mary Anne McSweeney Faculty Endowment Fund is the beneficiary of the St. Mary's Dominican High School annual tournament at noon Friday, Sept. 21, at Golf Club at Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The shotgun start is set for 1 p.m. The tournament will be capped with a 19th Hole post-tournament party and awards ceremony. Fees start at $125 for single players. Register online at stmarysdominican.org/item/golf-tournament-2018/.