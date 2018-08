The Francis T. Nicholls High School Class of 1968 held its 50-year reunion recently at the Jefferson Orleans South in Metairie. Members of the reunion committee were, from left, Michael Strikmiller, Karen Ladner Murray, Bonnie Chatelain Guzzardi, Sydney King, Shelia Meyers Schulz, Donald Schulz, Andrew Messina and Elvera Schultz Pigg.