In the New Orleans area, 22 graduating high school seniors are among 2,500 Merit Scholars who have been chosen for $2,500 National Merit scholarships.
They are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
The scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from two standardized tests; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay; and a recommendation from a high school official.
On April 17, more than 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were named, and on June 5 and July 15, some 4,100 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.
Winners of National Merit $2,500 scholarships are:
- Gabrielle A. Bradford of Covington, St. Scholastica Academy
- Jackson M. Gold of Covington, St. Paul's School
- Tyler G. Barrios of Harvey, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy
- Luke N. Hightower of Kenner, Archbishop Rummel High School
- Cecilia R. LaFosse of Kenner, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy
- Christopher V. Le of Mandeville, Fontainebleau High School
- Madelyn M. Mendoza of Mandeville, Mandeville High School
- Peter V. James of Metairie, Jesuit High School
- Shinwoo Kim of Metairie, Metairie Park Country Day School
- Matthew G. LaCour of Metairie, Jesuit High School
- Neelambar Mondal of Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies
- Zoey Isabella Prado of Metairie, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy
- Madeline P. Robert of Metairie, Isidore Newman School
- Aidan S. Walker of Metairie, Jesuit High School
- Blake S. Ziegler of Metairie, Holy Cross School
- John J. Zvonek of Metairie, Jesuit High School
- Charles Korndorffer of New Orleans, Jesuit High School
- Kevin H. Qi of New Orleans, Isidore Newman School
- William R. Schott of New Orleans, Jesuit High School
- Andrew J. Wang of New Orleans, Benjamin Franklin High School
- Herman D. Webster of New Orleans, Jesuit High School
- Austin C. Thombs of Slidell, Northshore High School