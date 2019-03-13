The 2019 officers of the Jefferson Parish Medical Society are, front row from left, Lindsay York Fantaci and Harold Miller. In the second row are Jonathan Boraski, John Wales, Gabriel Rivera-Rodriguez, Mark Rice and Robert Chugden.
The Jefferson Parish Medical Society recently awarded its 2018 medical student scholarship to Christine Petrin, left, seen here with John Wales.
PROVIDED PHOTO BY JOSE L. GARCIA II
The Jefferson Parish Medical Society installed its 2019 officers during a dinner Feb. 9. The officers are Jonathan Boraski, Robert Chugden, Lindsay York Fantaci, Harold Miller, Gabriel Rivera-Rodriguez, Mark Rice and John Wales,