Although trimming a pet’s nails can be tricky, it is a necessary part of grooming for dogs and cats. If the family pet goes to a groomer regularly, the nail trimming is taken care of there. However, for those short-haired breeds of dogs, and for cats, an alternative to professional nail clipping may be needed.
As with a wiggly child, it may be a challenge to successfully trim a pet’s nails. If not done properly, trimming the nails can cause stress for all involved and a lot pain for the pet.
CATS: Trimming a cat's claws every few weeks is important for maintaining their health. Regular maintenance also will protect family members, other pets — and the furniture, curtains and more. Nail-trimming is also a great alternative to declawing, which involves surgical amputation. It can be painful for cats and cause behavioral and health issues.
DOGS: The frequency of trimming often depends on how much time the family dog spends outside and walking on pavement. However, on average, most dogs need their nails trimmed every four to eight weeks.
While trimming the nails may seem like a daunting task, here are some tips to make the experience easier:
Use the right tools: The first task is finding a trimmer that is comfortable to use. There are manual nail trimmers and there are battery-operated rotary tools that file down the nails, rather than cutting them. Finding the tool that is comfortable for you to handle can make all the difference.
Give the pet practice: Get the pets used to having their paws handled. Some are sensitive about it, and that can be a problem if they don't keep still. Try trimming one nail, just a little bit at a time, and offering a positive reward, like a treat, to make it a positive experience.
Avoid the 'quick': Some dogs have black nails, some have white nails and some have a mixture. It is easy to spot the quick — the blood vessel inside the nail — on a white nail because the pink area where the quick begins is visible. However, on black nails, the quick is not detectable. It is crucial to take trimming slowly and to clip a little bit off at a time to avoid clipping the quick. There is a circle inside the nail, and once that is visible, the blood vessel is close. Stop there. If the quick is cut, there will be excessive bleeding and a lot of pain for the dog. For cats, clip only the white part of the claw. It’s better to be cautious and cut less of the nail rather than risk cutting this area.
Keep styptic powder on hand: Styptic powder will stop the bleeding. It may never be needed, but keep it in reach just in case. This can be found at the local pet store, and the human version works just as well.
If the nail-trimming process seems overwhelming, know that there are alternatives to doing them at home. The veterinary office can trim the nails as part of a regular wellness appointment, or at any time throughout the year, as needed. Also, most groomers and pet stores that have grooming services will offer an a la carte nail trimming for a nominal fee.
