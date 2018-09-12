Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards was the guest speaker at the annual St. Bernard Parish School Board's Day of Reflection Breakfast recently.
Edwards, a former music teacher who advocates teaching the "whole child" through Teach MAM (music, art and movement), joined alumni, students and educators from throughout the parish at Chalmette High School.
Superintendent of Schools Doris Voitier spoke of the attributes of the school system during the program that focused on "strength," the theme for the parish's school year.
A combined alumni and student choir provided musical entertainment, including a three-generation quartet of music educators.