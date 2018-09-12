Louisiana's first lady Donna Edwards was the guest speaker at the annual Day of Reflection Breakfast for the St. Bernard Parish School Board. More than 500 people attended the event at Chalmette High School, including alumni and educators from throughout the parish. Shown are, from left, Louisiana School Board Association Executive Director Janet Pope Hebert, Diana Dysart, Edwards, Clifford Englande, Darlene Asevedo, Joseph Long, William Egan, Katherine Lemoine and Superintendent Doris Voitier.