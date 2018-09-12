St. Bernard Schools breakfast

Louisiana's first lady Donna Edwards was the guest speaker at the annual Day of Reflection Breakfast for the St. Bernard Parish School Board. More than 500 people attended the event at Chalmette High School, including alumni and educators from throughout the parish. Shown are, from left, Louisiana School Board Association Executive Director Janet Pope Hebert, Diana Dysart, Edwards, Clifford Englande, Darlene Asevedo, Joseph Long, William Egan, Katherine Lemoine and Superintendent Doris Voitier.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards was the guest speaker at the annual St. Bernard Parish School Board's Day of Reflection Breakfast recently.

Edwards, a former music teacher who advocates teaching the "whole child" through Teach MAM (music, art and movement), joined alumni, students and educators from throughout the parish at Chalmette High School.

Superintendent of Schools Doris Voitier spoke of the attributes of the school system during the program that focused on "strength," the theme for the parish's school year. 

A combined alumni and student choir provided musical entertainment, including a three-generation quartet of music educators.

