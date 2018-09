With a record of 18-0, the Green Warriors captured the 2018 Mike Miley 7- and 8-year-old championship. Team members are, front row from left, Savannah Smith, Brooke LeBlanc, Danica Doerer, Alle Louis and Audrey Honald. In the second row are Olivia MacGregor, Sophia Badeaux, Brailin Arguelles, MacKensie Smith. Coaches on the third row are Drew Haddigan, David Doerer and Kristin Blount.