Susie Baker and Linda Daigle were installed as 2019 co-presidents of Cancer Crusaders recently at Ralph's on the Park. The group's 2020 co-presidents will be Debbie Buchler and Jeanie Gabler. Cancer Crusaders raises money for cancer research at the Tulane and LSU cancer centers. From left are Lucy Ruffino, corresponding secretary; Barbara Lawler, recording secretary; Jeanie Gabler; co-Presidents Linda Daigle and Susie Baker; Debbie Buchler; Debbie Albert, treasurer; and Chenae Watermeier, membership.