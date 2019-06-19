Five Generations Reuther Bagnetto.jpg

Seated in front are, from left, Eileen Reuther Bagnetto, holding Anne Marie Jaska, and Beverly Frey Reuther. Behind them are Anne Marie's mother, Elizabeth Waters Jaska, and grandmother Gina Bagnetto Waters.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Beverly Frey Reuther, of Metairie, got to meet her 3-month-old great-great-granddaughter, Anne Marie Jaska, during a five-generations gathering over the Memorial Day weekend in Metairie. Reuther has four children, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

The five generations at the gathering were little Anne Marie Jaska, born Feb. 14, 2019; her mother, Elizabeth Waters Jaska, of the Houston area; her grandmother Gina Bagnetto Waters, of the Houston area; her great-grandmother, Eileen Reuther Bagnetto, of Metairie; and her great-great-grandmother, Beverly Frey Reuther.

