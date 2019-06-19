Beverly Frey Reuther, of Metairie, got to meet her 3-month-old great-great-granddaughter, Anne Marie Jaska, during a five-generations gathering over the Memorial Day weekend in Metairie. Reuther has four children, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
The five generations at the gathering were little Anne Marie Jaska, born Feb. 14, 2019; her mother, Elizabeth Waters Jaska, of the Houston area; her grandmother Gina Bagnetto Waters, of the Houston area; her great-grandmother, Eileen Reuther Bagnetto, of Metairie; and her great-great-grandmother, Beverly Frey Reuther.