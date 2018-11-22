Wayne Christenberry, of Evergreen Florist, left, gave a presentation on making holiday centerpieces with materials from the garden during a recent meeting of the Jefferson Parish Council of Garden Clubs and the New Orleans Federation of Garden Clubs at the Foundation Center at Lafreniere Park in Metairie. He is seen with Charlene Ardoin, center, president of the Jefferson Parish Council of Garden Clubs; and Pat Darbyshire, of the Colonial Garden Club. Members of the Acres of Green Garden Club were hostesses for the meeting, at which some 20 garden clubs were represented.