NEW CHARTER: IDEA Oscar Dunn, a new K-5 charter in eastern New Orleans, will hold a town hall event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 8510 I-10 Service Road. Families and community members can meet school leaders and learn more about IDEA's vision for student and family success. IDEA Public Schools, a nonprofit Texas corporation formed in June 2000, will open at 12000 Hayne Blvd. in the summer.
ST. RITA SCHOOL: The Home & School Association of St. Rita School will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, in the gym of the school, 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. There will be a $1,000 tuition drawing for members in good standing at the meeting, and also a uniform swap. For information, call the school office at (504) 737-0744.
NORCO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Angelle Bourgeois is the 2018-19 teacher of the year at Norco Elementary School. Bourgeois, who has been at Norco Elementary for seven years, teaches gifted students from kindergarten through fifth grade.
NOCCA APPLICATIONS: The deadline for applying to attend the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts in 2019-20 is Jan. 18. By using apply.nocca.com, prospective students can start an application, save their work, send in required documents electronically and request a recommendation. NOCCA is at 2800 Chartres St. (504) 940-2787.
OPEN HOUSES
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: An open house for the parents of prospective St. Ann students will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, in the cafeteria, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. Walk-through tours for families are offered every Monday and Thursday that school is in session, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the office, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON: An open house for parents of prospective students from prekindergarten through seventh grade at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, 4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Volunteers from the Home and School Association will lead tours of the school, and faculty members will be available to answer questions. For information, visit seasschool.org or call (504) 468-3524.
SAMUEL J. GREEN CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective students at Samuel J. Green Charter School, 2319 Valence St., New Orleans, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. School tours will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Feb. 5. For information, visit firstlineschools.org/samuel-j-green-charter-school or call (504) 304-3532.
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents:
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
KENNER DISCOVERY HEALTH SCIENCES ACADEMY: An open house for the families of prospective kindergartners at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Rivertown Campus, 415 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The open house for students in grades one through eight and their families will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Maine Campus, 2504 Maine St., Kenner. The open house for grades nine and 10 will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Vintage Campus, 201 Vintage Drive, Kenner. For information, visit discoveryhsf.org.
YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective kindergartners will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Harvey Early Learning Center of the Young Audiences Charter School, 3400 Sixth St. At the same time, there will be an open house for prospective ninth-graders and their families at the Young Audiences Kate Middleton Campus, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. For information, visit ya4la.org.