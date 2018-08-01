The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi donated six bicycles to the winners of a raffle that was part of the St. Bernard Parish Library’s Summer Reading Program.
The program drew 659 children, and 160 completed the reading activities required to be entered the raffle. Winners were Dylan Mason, Bryson Hoey, Sofia Perez, Kaylie Perez, Alexis Hernandez and Jack Serigne.
The donations was part of the Kiwanis’ 10th Read to Ride Program.
“We hope that having the kids read during the summer will instill a lifelong love of reading,” said Janet Perez, library children’s services manager.
“The Kiwanis Club is here to support and encourage all of the children of St. Bernard Parish through our programs,” said club president Sam Catalanotto. The Kiwanis also sponsors Read Around the World in all parish elementary schools and a reading incentive program at W. Smith Elementary, he said.
Other businesses donating prizes to the library program included Audubon Institute, supplying passes for its zoo, aquarium and insectarium; the National World War II Museum, supplying visitor passes; and Raising Cane's, which gave two gift baskets filled with Cane’s merchandise and gift cards.
For information about the library, call (504) 279-0448 or visit mysbpl.org. For information about Kiwanis, call Robby Showalter at (504) 616-7312, or join the club at its noon meeting every Tuesday at Rocky & Carlos, 613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette.
'Mamma Mia' auditions
The Company: A St. Bernard Community Theatre will hold open auditions at 7 p.m. Aug. 7-9 for its upcoming production of "Mamma Mia."
The music of ABBA drives the show, which ran for 15 years on Broadway. Open auditions for all roles, including dancers, singers and nonsinging dancers, will be held in the Nunez Community College Theater, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. The show will run the first two weekends in November. Those who audition should prepare 16 bars of an upbeat show tune, and everyone should be prepared to dance.
The Company is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization. For information, call (504) 507-0015.
Seafood market
St. Bernard Parish government and Louisiana Sea Grant will host the semiannual St. Bernard Seafood Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the fishing complex at 5565 Delacroix Highway on Delacroix Island.
The event gives local commercial fishermen a chance to sell their products directly to the public.
Hundreds of people attended the pilot public seafood market event in Delacroix on June 8. Four commercial fishermen and 10 other vendors participated.
Commercial fishermen interested in participating in September can get the Delacroix Market Policies and Applications document from sbpg.net/DocumentCenter/View/2714/Delacroix-Market-Policies-and-Applications. Complete application packages for dockside vendors must be submitted to Dominique Seibert, of Louisiana Sea Grant, no later than Aug. 15. Seibert can be reached at dseibert@agcenter.lsu.edu or at (504) 458-2397.
The location and deadline for booth vendors are the same; applications must be submitted to Jerry Graves at jgraves@sbpg.net by Aug.15. Graves also can be reached at (504) 343-4041.
Heaphy heads La. port group
Drew Heaphy, executive director of the St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District, has been named president of the Ports Association of Louisiana.
He will serve a two-year term, presiding over the monthly meetings of the board of directors and performing duties implemented by the board or executive committee.
Formed in 1984, the association is a nonprofit trade organization to aid in the advancement of Louisiana ports. It creates common policies to improve their efficiency and promotes academic research and educational interest in the ports and marine sectors.
Heaphy, who has served as executive director of St. Bernard Port since July 2017, began his tenure with the port in 1999 as director of administration. He has 24 years of experience in public administration and financial management, holds a Master of Business Administration and is a certified public accountant.