PIPELINE AND BRIDGE: Xavier University has received a three-year, $500,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to expanding its community college student pipeline and establish a summer bridge program to engage and enroll more students by streamlining the transfer process and clarify course and major requirements. It will also fund a summer immersion program for students to "test drive" the university prior to matriculating. For information, visit www.xula.edu.
PATHWAYS SIGNING: Nunez and Delgado Community Colleges have entered into an agreement to establish a path for Nunez student to transfer courses and complete an associate of applied science in veterinary technology, respiratory technology or radiologic technology and for Delgado students to transfer courses to complete an associate of applied science in process technology or aerospace manufacturing technology. For information, visit www.nunez.edu or www.dcc.edu.
GRANT FOR BEYOND: UNO has received a $75,000 grant from the Kresge Foundation to provide more students with targeted support through its partnership with College Beyond, a program that provides academic and nonacademic interventions to Pell Grant recipients who graduated from greater New Orleans high schools. The program served 80 freshmen during the 2018-19 academic year. The Kresge grant will enable as many as 100 additional students to participate. For information, visit www.collegebeyond.org.
CENTER FUNDS: The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has awarded Xavier University a $500,000 grant to fund the Center for Equity, Justice and the Human Spirit's initiatives aimed at improving child well-being, building leaders and advancing community engagement and racial equity through stronger ties between community, policy and practice in education, health, environment and criminal justice reform. For more information, visit www.xula.edu/centerforequityjustice.
OREGON STATE: Several local students recently were graduated from Oregon State University in commencement exercises at the Corvallis college. Receiving degrees were:
- Chloe M. Barks, Bachelor of Science in fisheries and wildlife sciences, cum laude, LaPlace.
- Kyle E. Coblentz, doctor of philosophy in zoology, New Orleans.
- Brett R. Crist, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Metairie.
- Stephanie M. Fitch, master of public health, New Orleans.