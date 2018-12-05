The guest speaker at the recent meeting of the Westbank Quarterback Club was Jeff Wooton, a former defensive coordinator at Archbishop Shaw High School and Holy Cross High School. He discussed motivation, athletic and life goals and the importance of education.
Honored as outstanding female athletes were:
- From Academy of Our Lady, Kenidee Bailey, Leigh Cox, Emily Eschette and Kacey Lyons, volleyball
- From Belle Chasse High School, Emily Clark, Nia St. Cyr and Valarie Vujnovich, volleyball, coached by Stephanie Andrews
- From Edna Karr High School, Daja Bell, Jaleah Dillion and Kawanza Livas, volleyball, coached by Lafiaya Henderson
- From John Ehret High School, Lillie Tran, cross-country
- From Thomas Jefferson High School, Madison Matherne and Emily Well, volleyball, coached by Emily Cormier.
Honored as outstanding male athletes were these football players:
- Mark Smith, Archbishop Shaw High School, coached by Tom Commons
- Ralph Jones, Belle Chasse High School, coached by Brock Mathermo
- Terrell Brown, Helen Cox High School, coached by Derek "Skip" LaMothe
- William Harper, Thomas Jefferson High School, coached by Eldrick Washington
- Gregory Brooks, West Jefferson High School, coached by Cyril Crutchfield.