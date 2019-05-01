MISSION DRIVE: Mount Carmel Academy’s annual Mission Drive, sponsored by Christian Life Community Club, raised $10,403 for the Carmelite mission in Timor-Leste, the Mount Carmel work-study program and the Feed Jesus program at St. Joseph Church through raffles, bake sales and garage sales. The student raising the most money, senior Jayne Ginart, was crowned Mission Queen, and her religion teacher, Philip Garside, was Faculty Mission King. Ginart's religion class was rewarded with a pizza party, and the grade level with the most funds raised, the ninth grade, earned a dress-down day.
ST. MARY MAGDALEN: The St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will select its 2019-20 executive board during its general meeting at 7 p.m. May 1 in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie. Bring a flower for the May Crowning.
NOCCA CELEBRATION SEASON: Upper-level students at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will be concluding the semester with a series of Celebration Season performances, recitals, exhibits and readings at NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St. Events this month are:
- Spring dance concert, 7 p.m. May 8-10 in Lupin Hall
- Theater design expo, all day May 13 in the Nims Blackbox Theater
- Musical theater senior showcase, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 13 in Lupin Hall
- Visual arts exhibit, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 14
- Student-directed one-act plays, all day May 15 in the Nims Blackbox Theater
- Media arts film showcase, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 16 in Lupin Hall.
For a complete list of Celebration Season events, visit nocca.com/events.
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF LOUISIANA: The International School of Louisiana will hold a Family Fun Night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the amusement park and Storyland, 7 Victory Ave. in New Orleans City Park. The fundraiser, which is open to the public, will feature a raffle, silent auction, music, food, games and fun for all ages. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.isl-edu.org/isl-family or $20 at the gate.
ST. ANN SCHOOL: The St. Ann School band will present its spring concert at 7 p.m. May 9 in the gym of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
AUDUBON CHARTER SCHOOL: The Fais Do-Do school fair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at Audubon Charter School-Gentilly, 4720 Painters St., New Orleans. Audubon Gentilly utilizes a Montessori/bilingual (French and English) academic model, and the free Fais Do-Do will combine traditional festival fun with a celebration of multiculturalism. For information, email lspearman@asnola.org.
ST. ANN SCHOOL: The St. Ann’s Men’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, in the cafeteria of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.