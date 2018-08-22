FRESH FIRE: Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans will present Fresh Fire 2018, a program of refreshment and empowerment in the Holy Spirit, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in the St. Benilde cafeteria, 1901 Division St., Metairie. Speakers include Al Mansfield, Patti Mansfield and Johnny Bertucci. Music will be provided by Jamie Diliberto and Tongues of Fire. Registration is $30, or $10 for ages 18-30, and includes lunch. To register, visit www.ccrno.org by noon Wednesday, Aug. 22. For information, call (504) 828-1368.
GARAGE SALE: The Israel Baptist Church Women's Ministry will hold a garage sale at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at 1612 Esther Ave., Harvey. For information, call (504) 232-7452.
WOMEN'S DAY: St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 6223 Sixth Ave., Marrero, will hold a special service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, with the theme, "Seeking the Presence of God through Prayer and Worship" by Cynthia Blutcher-Mcintyre of Olive Branch Baptist Church in New Orleans.
MEN'S MONTH AT Mount SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH: A series of events aimed at the men of Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 1249 LeBouef St., New Orleans, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, with a prayer breakfast. The Male Chorus will sing at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, and is inviting all male choir members to join for the service. The annual Men's Conference will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 27-31. For more information, contact Kelvin Dorsey at (504) 248-6066 or (504) 344-4199.
THE HOPE OF ISRAEL: Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel), a Messianic women's group sponsored by CJF Ministries, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month on the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. The next meeting will be Sept. 2. There will be a 15-minute Israeli folk dance workshop at 4:15 p.m. For information, or to RSVP, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or michelleb@cjfm.org.
ST. ANGELA LADIES AUXILIARY: Ladies of the St. Angela Merici Parish are invited to meet and greet wine & cheese party at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, in the church's Kern Center, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. For information, call (504) 835-0324.
ALPHA IN A CATHOLIC CONTEXT: A 12-week series of video presentations and discussions aimed at bringing people into a closer relationship with Jesus will be held Sept. 4 through Nov. 20 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1900 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace. The free course, Alpha in a Catholic Context, is co-sponsored by St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in LaPlace and St. Peter Catholic Church in Reserve, and is open to people of all faiths ages 13 or older. To register, email Mark Williams at markw24@aol.com with the word "Alpha" in the subject line.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: Magnificat Women's Westbank Chapter will hold its next breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Cafe Hope, Timberlane Country Club, 1 Timberlane Drive, Gretna. Denny Charbonnet will be speaker. Tickets are $20 at Westbank Religious Supply and Mary's Helpers; not available at door. For information, call (504) 913-4903 or (504) 263-2474.
GRIEFSHARE: Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, will host GriefShare, a 13-week recovery and support group from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Dec. 13. Workbooks are $15. The program consists of a video presentation, group discussion and at-home preparation. The program can be joined in progress. Call (504) 347-4875 for information or to register.