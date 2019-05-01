HEALTH FILMS: The Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, community radio station 102.3 FM WHIV-LP and the Southern Center for Health Equity will produce the inaugural Public Health Film Festival of New Orleans to showcase cinematic stories that emphasize disparities in both public health and basic individual rights. The film festival, open to the public, will be Friday to Sunday, May 10-12, at the university’s downtown campus at 1440 Canal St., New Orleans. Tickets are available at www.f-no.org/tickets.
EASTER GIVING: Members of Nunez Community College's Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society recently distributed 20 baskets for children at the St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program. Students and staff from Nunez assembled the baskets with donations members, faculty, staff and students and employees of Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union.