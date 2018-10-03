The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra's Brass Quintet will kick off the 2018 fall season of Music Under the Oaks concert series in Audubon Park at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Newman Bandstand.
The free series will continue on Sundays in October.
The Loyola University School of Music will perform Oct. 14, with the New Orleans Concert Band performing Oct. 21.
Chairs or blankets are encouraged. Food and drink are available for purchase at the Audubon Clubhouse Café.
For more information, see audubonnatureinstitute.org.