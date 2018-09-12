ALUMNAE DIRECTOR: Olivia Oser, an alumna of Cabrini High School's Class of 2012, has been named Director of Alumnae. She is also an alumna of Delgado Community College and attended Nicholls State University, most recently working in the special event field.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Sister Mary Anne McSweeney Faculty Endowment Fund will be the beneficiary of the St. Mary's Dominican High School annual tournament to be held at noon Friday, Sept. 21, at Golf Club at Audubon Park. The shotgun start is set for 1 p.m. A 19th-hole post-tournament party and awards ceremony follow. Fees start at $125 for single players. Register online at stmarysdominican.org/item/golf-tournament-2018/.
ADVANCED STUDIES APPLICATIONS: Information nights for admissions to Jefferson Parish Public Schools' Advanced Studies Academies will be held Sept. 25 at the Administration Offices, 501 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, and Sept. 26 at Bonnabel Magnet Academy, 2801 Bruin Drive, Kenner. The application period runs Oct. 1-26; applications will be available Sept. 28 at jpschools.org or any Jefferson Parish public school and the administration offices. For information, contact (504) 349-7732 or julia.johns@jppss.k12.la.us.
"GO FOR BAROQUE": The New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts' Classical Vocal Department will offer two nights of Baroque opera scenes at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 27-28, in the Blackbox theater, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Tickets are $10. For information, visit nocca.com.