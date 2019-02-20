COMMUNITY EVENTS
TREASURE TOUR: The Louisiana State Museum opens the Carnival Collection for behind-the-scenes viewing of costumes and artifacts, guided by Wayne Phillips, curator of Costumes and Textiles, and sponsored by the Friends of the Cabildo. Tours will be at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the storage facility, 1000 Chartres St., New Orleans. Cost is $25, $20 for members. Reservations are required at www.friendsofthecabildo.org or (504) 523-3939.
ROTARY SPELLERS: The St. Bernard Retired Teachers team took top honors in the St. Bernard Rotary Club's annual Adult Spelling Bee. More than 20 teams participated, with the St. Bernard Retired Teachers being represented by Denise Cooper, Cindy Puddy Kooke and Kristin Kooke Carbo. Another School Board team captured second, while Gulf Coast Bank placed third. Proceeds help support a scholarship in memory of Dr. Hugh Craft, former School Board and Rotary Club member.
FROGWATCH: Learn to identify frogs by their calls, record their noises and share them with FrogwatchUSA at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. Registration is required for the free event; email kimberly_cooke@partner.nps.gov to sign up. For information, call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10 or www.nps.gov/jela.
ATHLETES HONORED: The Westbank Quarterback Club will host its quarterly West Bank High School Athlete Awards Banquet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, the Four Columns Banquet Hall, 3711 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. The state champion Edna Karr High School football team will be honored, with others. Speaker will be Mike Detillier. For information, call (504) 392-3977 or (504) 3436-5935.
PLANETARIUM SHOW: "Solar Superstorms" will be a full-dome video presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Maumus Center, 721 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. The production takes viewers into the tangle of magnetic fields and plasma that vent the sun's rage in flares, solar tornadoes and coronal mass ejections. Tickets are $5-$10. Reserve tickets at (504) 301-0239.
AUTHOR TALK: Maurice Ruffin, author of "We Cast a Shadow," and James Nolan, author of "Nasty Water," a book of poetry, will discuss their works at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or www.jplibrary.net.
COOKIES: With a cookie finder mobile app, Girl Scouts will share their troops’ booth locations on social media, as the cookie program moves into direct sales beginning with National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Friday to Sunday, Feb. 22- 24. The app is available in the iPhone App Store or the Android Marketplace. Booth location information can also be found at www.girlscoutcookies.org. The sale ends March 10. For more information, call the Girl Scouts Louisiana East's council office in New Orleans at (504) 733-8220 or visit www.gsle.org.
SNAP APPLICATIONS: Applications will be accepted from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Hispanic Resource Center, 4312 Florida Ave., for those who may be eligible to receive food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. The income guidelines are:
- Household of one — gross monthly income of $1,287 and gross yearly income less than $15,444.
- Household of two — gross monthly income of $1,736 and gross yearly income less than $20,826.
- Household of three — gross monthly income of $2,184 and gross yearly income less than $26,208.
- Household of four — gross monthly income of $2,633 and gross yearly income less than, $31,590.
For information, call (504) 469-2570. For information on area food pantries for emergency food, call (855) 392-9338. For information about SNAP, call (888) 524-3578.
PLANT WATCH: Jean Lafitte National Historic Park and Preserve will hold a training session for participants to help identify and record changes in plants on the Gulf Coast Phenology Trail at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. To register, call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10.
JAZZ FEST OUTREACH TICKETS: Applications are being accepted through March 8 for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's Community Outreach Tickets program for nonprofit social service organizations to distribute free tickets for those who cannot afford them. Tickets are distributed according to strict guidelines through organizations that provide direct, ongoing services to low-income residents of Louisiana. For more information, visit www.jazzandheritage.org.
FRERET CHANGES: Freret Market and the annual Freret Street Festival in April will be operated by the Rotary Club of New Orleans Riverbend, helping the organization fulfill its mission of support local economies. For more information, visit www.freretmarket.org or www.freretstfestival.org. For information on the club, visit www.nolarotary.org.
JPAS' YOUTH INTENSIVES: Registration is open for sessions of Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Youth Summer Musical Intensives, with three options and offerings on both sides of the Mississippi River. One session is for students entering grades 3-8, one for grades 6-12 and a young actors' studio session for those entering grades 1-8. Production include "My Fair Lady" student edition, "Disney's Aladdin Jr." and "The Little Mermaid Jr." For information and to register, visit www.jpas.org.
TAX PREPARATION: Free tax preparation and financial advising will be available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 18. Go to Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
TAX HELP: University of Holy Cross tax accounting students will provide free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate income New Orleans-area residents at its campus, 4123 Woodland Drive in Room 1034. Assistance program, runs through tax season from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until April 13, except March 8-9 for Mardi Gras break. For information, call (504) 398-2230 or visit www.uhcno.edu. The free tax preparation will take place on the university’s campus at
TRASH BASH: St. Charles Parish will hold a parishwide litter cleanup and recycling awareness event from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Those interested in volunteering for Trash Bash may sign up as teams or individuals at scptrashbash.org or calling (985) 331-8604. The deadline to register is March 6.
TOUR GUIDE CLASSES: Friends of the Cabildo is holding classes for French Quarter walking tour guides, a 100-hour course on New Orleans history, speaking and the mechanics of leading a tour. Classes are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 11 to April 1 in the Arsenal building of the Cabildo, Jackson Square. Cost is $250, with a two-tour-per-month, two-year commitment. For information, visit www.friendsofthecabildo.org.
CITIZEN ACADEMY: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. will hold a Citizens' Police Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning March 12, at CrossRoads Church, 308 Avenue J, Belle Chasse. The course offers an overview of the department, activities in the community and legal system, special services, reserves and a two-hour ride-along. For information, contact Maj. Kevin Johnson at (504) 202-1567 or April Durning at (504) 275-8255. Visit online at www.ppso.net.
Meetings
KIWANIS SPEAKER: Terry Ebbert, New Orleans director of Public Safety and Homeland Security, will be the speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
LOPINTO TO SPEAK: Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto will be the guest speaker at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Andrea's Restaurant, 3100 19th St., Metairie for the Republic Women's Club of Jefferson Parish. Tickets are $30-$35. For information or to make a reservation, call (504) 919-2101 or email carolyn504@yahoo.com.
JAM SESSION: The New Orleans Jazz Club will hold their monthly jam session at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Mo's Chalet, 3201 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, call (504) 780-2961.
DERMATOLOGY AND PARKINSON: Dr. Barbara Bopp will speak at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the Big Easy Parkinson's Support Group, East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, email Bonnie Huddleston a Bonhudd4417@gmail.com or visit www.bigeasyfleurdelis.org.
Benefits
PONY PLAY: Horses, Hops & Cops is a benefit for the New Orleans Police Department's Mounted Unit that features the Clydesdales, soccer and entertainment at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the NOPD horse stables in City Park, 1021 Harrison Ave. The NOPD squad will face the Oxford, Mississippi, squad in soccer, with other features including the 610 Stompers and more. VIP passes are available for purchase. The event is free, with proceeds derived from concession sales and raffle. For more information, visit www.horseshopsandcops.com.
"POLITICS WITH A PUNCH": The 20th anniversary of Jeff Couere's radio show "Ringside Politics With a Punch" will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Filmore in the Oaks, 1040 Filmore Ave., New Orleans. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R.-La., will be the special guest. Tickets start at $175, with proceeds to benefit WLAE-TV. For information, visit www.jeffcrouere.com/20years.
FESTIVAL FETE: Nicholas Payton will be the headliner at a fundraiser for the French Quarter Festival at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Fillmore New Orleans, Harrah's Casino, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. Other entertainment includes the Nayor Jones Experience, drumming by Mardi Gras Indians, A Tribe Called Gumbolia, dinner, drinks and a silent auction. Tickets start at $150. For tickets, see www.fqfi.org.
ART & SOUL: The NOCCA Institute's annual gala will be 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the school at 5 Homer Plessy Way, New Orleans. On tap are entertainment, food and beverages plus a silent auction. Tickets are $50. For information, visit www.noccainstitute.com/artandsoul.