St. Charles Parish school system officials and the general manager of Shell Norco, Brett Woltjen, have signed an agreement providing for the funding of a $5 million Shell donation to the Dr. Rodney R. Lafon Performing Arts Center Endowment Fund.
Shell Norco has committed to providing a $5 million legacy gift for the performing arts center, which opened this year in Luling. The donation gift will be made over the next several years to establish an endowment for sustainability of current and future programs.
Shell's hope is that its initial contribution to the endowment will prompt an annual fundraising campaign where others will add to the fund.
Through the endowment gift, the 1,304-seat theater within the Dr. Rodney R. Lafon Performing Arts Center will be named "The Shell Theatre" for an initial 20-year period.