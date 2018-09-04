Fresh-from-the-boat seafood, music and Bloody Marys are on tap at the second St. Bernard Parish Seafood Market at Delacroix Pier from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the new fishing complex at 5565 Delacroix Highway, Delacroix.
St. Bernard Parish government and Louisiana Sea Grant are hosting this semiannual seafood market and pier party in a picturesque part of one of the parish’s fishing villages at a recently completed facility at the site of the former Delacroix Island School.
Hundreds of people attended the first Seafood Market at Delacroix Pier in June, and officials said it was such a success that about 1,500 pounds of shrimp and 120 dozen crabs were sold in the first three hours.
Parish President Guy McInnis said there will be double the number of fishermen selling from their boats at this event and more vendors selling prepared seafood dishes.
“We had a great turnout at the first event, and people from all over the region came to purchase seafood directly from fishermen off their boats,” McInnis said. “People were educated by fishermen about their catches, and they enjoyed good music and food. It was a great opportunity for people to drive through the parish to see how far we have come.”
McInnis said there will be six boats instead of three and more than one crabber, so there should be much more seafood to sell.
The event is being held at the new Delacroix Pier, built on land that originally was home decades ago to a public school, and there is plenty of off-road parking. In the fall, the property will include a dry dock where fishermen will be able to lift their boats from the water to work on them.
“A couple of times a year we will have the fishermen come to the pier and sell their bounty from their boats,” McInnis said. “This is a program by the Louisiana Sea Grant to help connect citizens directly to the fishermen and diversifying how the fishermen sell their catch.”
For information about the seafood market, contact Dominique Seibert, of Louisiana Sea Grant, at dseibert@agcenter.lsu.edu or at (504) 458-2397; or Jerry Graves at jgraves@sbpg.net at (504) 343-4041.
Girl Scout Information Day
St. Bernard girls and their families are invited to learn about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in the First Baptist Church’s meeting room on the second floor, 305 E. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. Families can register their daughters in grades kindergarten through 12th grade in Girl Scouts. Adults interested in volunteering are encouraged to join.
Girl Scouts Louisiana East unites its legacy experiences in outdoor adventure, camping, and the cookie program with programming in STEM, computer science, cybersecurity and engineering.
The annual Girl Scout membership fee is $25 for girls and adults. For information about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, visit www.gsle.org. For information about the St. Bernard event, contact Byrd at tbyrd@gsle.org or (504) 214-5701.
Chalmette High Alumni sets Fall Social
The Chalmette High School Alumni Association will host its annual Fall Social on Friday, Sept. 14, immediately after the 7 p.m. Chalmette High football game against Holy Cross.
The social will be in the main campus cafeteria. Alumni and their families and friends of Chalmette High are invited. Complimentary refreshments will be served.
The event offers alumni a chance to enjoy a night of football between longtime rivals and entertainment by the school’s performing groups. Anyone who wants to join can visit the Alumni Association table outside the gate to join or to renew membership.
Membership in the organization is not limited to Chalmette High alumni only. The association also extends its Alumnus by Choice (ABC) membership to all friends of Chalmette High who wish to be a part of the association. Graduates of Andrew Jackson, P.G.T. Beauregard, St. Bernard and Maumus high schools are encouraged to join. The combined efforts of CHS alumni and alumni of St. Bernard Parish’s former high schools will help the association that supports Chalmette High School.
Dues are $10 per membership year. Membership forms also are available by visiting www.chs.sbpsb.org and clicking on the alumni link. For additional information, call Beryl Hargis at (504) 442-1421.
Free credit seminar
The St. Bernard Parish Home Mortgage Authority will host a free “Everything About Credit” seminar at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in the St. Bernard Parish Council Chambers, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.
This seminar will be open to the public and will provide information about how residents can establish credit, fix their credit, and maintain their credit. A question-and-answer segment will follow the hourlong seminar for those interested in receiving direct answers regarding personal credit scores.
Home Mortgage Authority Treasurer Claude Maher Jr. is the Chalmette branch manager for CrossCountry Mortgages and will be available to discuss various credit topics. Other HMA members attending will include Jacques Alfonso, owner of St. Bernard Realty, and Jodie Lohfink, a 30-year mortgage professional.
Nicholls Class of 1954 reunion
The Francis T. Nicholls Class of 1954 is planning a reunion from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, at Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. There is no charge for the event, but guests will purchase their own meals. Call William "Bill" Egan at (504) 342-2445 or Carolyn Perrodin Little at (504) 278-9767 for more information.
St. Bernard emergency alerts
St. Bernard Parish will begin using Everbridge Resident Alerts to communicate with citizens and businesses during emergencies and critical events. Residents are encouraged to register immediately to receive alerts: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736729672#/signup.
Officials will use the Everbridge emergency notification system to alert residents about a variety of events, ranging from severe weather, fires, floods and other emergencies, to more routine announcements, such as road closures and water utility maintenance.
Messages will be sent to residents on their preferred contact path, cellphone, SMS, home phone, email, fax and pager to ensure real-time access to potentially lifesaving information. Residents listed in the St. Bernard Parish 911 database will be automatically subscribed to alerts by phone, but Everbridge allows people to self-register, provide additional contact information or opt out.
Karen Turni Bazile writes about people and events in St. Bernard Parish. She can be reached at parishlines@gmail.com.