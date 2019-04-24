COMMUNITY EVENTS
CAMPAIGN TOPS TOTALS: United Way of St. Charles announced the annual campaign garnered $3,462,716, the largest sum in its history. The organization is a nonprofit working to create change in St. Charles Parish by funding local agencies and programs that target education, income and health.
FILM SERIES: Friends of the Cabildo will screen seven 16mm film reels from the 1970 Jazz Fest at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. Charles Chamberlain will moderate the event, with the Band-In-A-Pocket Jazz Trio performing during sections of film without sound. Tickets are $10-$15 and can be purchased by calling (504) 523-3939 or friendsofthecabildo.org.
CRAWFISH BOIL: The University of Holy Cross will hold its annual crawfish boil from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at 4123 Woodlawn Drive, New Orleans. The all-you-can-eat boil (including soft drinks and sides) is open to the public, with tickets $10 online or $15 at the door. Also featured will be a crawfish-eating contest between UHC students and prospective students; the winner will receive a free semester in the university’s new residence hall. Tickets can be purchased at crawfishboiluhc.eventbrite.com.
GOLF TOURNEY: The St. Bernard Parish School Board Employees Lions Club will hold its 11th annual Golf Tournament at 11:30 a.m. April 27 at Oak Harbor Golf Club, 201 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell. The cost per player is $95. For information, contact Lee Anne Harlton at (504) 473-1780, David Fernandez at (504) 818-8935 or Charles Raviotta at (504) 577-0435.
HONORS CONCERT: The Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts' faculty and honors concert will be at 5 p.m. April 27 at Victory Fellowship Church, 5708 Airline Drive, Metairie. During March, the students of River Ridge School of Music and Dance, Mandeville School of Music and Dance and Covington School of Music hold LAAPAFEST judged solo events. The top 30 students will perform, with faculty as soloists or members of ensembles. The concert is free. For information, call (504) 738-3050.
BUSINESS SYMPOSIUM: The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will hold a Women's Business Symposium at 1 p.m. May 8, at the Sheraton Metairie Hotel, 4 Galleria Blvd., Metairie. Included on the program will be Tania Tetlow, president of Loyola University; Nina Vaca, of the Pinnacle Group; and Candace Waterman, of Women Impacting Public Policy. Discussions include women in banking, leadership and professional growth, the hospitality industry and more. For information, visit hccl.biz.
JUNIOR DEPUTIES: Registration is open for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy program for ages 10 to 13. The academy, patterned after the Citizens Police Academy for adults, will be held two days a week, from June 4 to July 11, at the Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 2118 Jackson Blvd., Chalmette. Classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To register, parents can call Capt. Borchers at (504) 278-7628 or Sgt. Eilers at (504) 278-7799.
AUTHOR CONTEST: The Jefferson Parish Library will participate in a local-author contest, with submissions of adult and young adult fiction accepted through May 31. Authors should submit their work at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/Louisiana. Winners in each category will receive $500 as well as:
- Inclusion in Indie Louisiana, a digital collection of local authors on BiblioBoard Library.
- Honors at the 2020 Public Library Association Conference in Nashville.
- Opportunities to promote the winning title at Louisiana public libraries.
- Inclusion in a full page spread in Library Journal, a trade publication for library news.
Each book that is submitted to the contest must be:
- Independently published.
- In the category of adult or young adult fiction.
- Written by a Louisiana resident.
- Available in either PDF or ePUB format.
For information, contact Chris Smith, manager of adult programming for the library, at (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
FISHING CAMP: The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office's annual kids fishing camp will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Launch, U.S. 61 and the east levee in Norco. Children 8-15 may attend. Fishing poles and bait will be provided. For applications, call Bernell Charles at (504) 570-4885. Completed applications may be dropped off at the Sheriff's Office, 1801 W. Airline Highway, LaPlace, or at St. John Corrections or Patrol Headquarters on Barton Granier Drive in LaPlace.
AUTHOR EVENT: Rosary Hartel O’Neill and Rory O’Neill Schmitt, authors of "New Orleans Voodoo, A Cultural History," will discuss the book at 7 p.m. May 22 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. For information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May, with two overnight retreats and seven full-day sessions on public policy, education, health, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice and environmental issues. The institute is open to business, civic and public-sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. The deadline to apply online is May 31. For information, visit norli.org.
FISHING RODEO: The Holy Cross School annual fishing tournament will be held starting at daybreak May 31 and June 1, with weigh-in at noon June 1 at Hopedale Marina, 7600 Hopedale Highway, St. Bernard. Registration fees are $20-$100. For information, visit holycrosstigers.com.
JPAS YOUTH INTENSIVES: Registration is open for sessions of Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Youth Summer Musical Intensives, with three options and offerings on both sides of the Mississippi River. One session is for students entering grades three to eight, one for grades six to 12 and a young actors' studio session for those entering grades one to eight. Productions include "My Fair Lady" student edition, "Disney's Aladdin Jr." and "The Little Mermaid Jr." For information and to register, visit jpas.org.
Benefits
JAZZ BRUNCH: Make Music NOLA will host a pre-Jazz Fest Brunch at 10 a.m. May 4 at Bell ArtSpace Campus, 2150 Ursulines Ave., New Orleans. The event includes food, a tour of the site, music and a raffle. Tickets are $20. For tickets and information, visit makemusicnola.org.
Meetings
NAMI MEMBERSHIP: The annual membership meeting for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) New Orleans will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur de Lis Drive, New Orleans. The meeting is open and the board will be on hand. For information, visit namineworleans.org.
JAZZ JAM: The New Orleans Jazz Club will hold its monthly jam session at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Mo's Chalet, 3201 Houma Blvd., Metairie. Free. For information, call (504) 780-2961.
CIVIC MEETING: The West Jefferson Civic Coalition will be hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at West Jefferson Medical Center's Children's Auditorium, 1101 Medical Center Blvd., Marrero. Cade Brumley, superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools, will cover the teacher pay initiative and status of the system. Also, Mike Yenni, Jefferson Parish president, will cover parish advances and status.
ST. VINCENT: The St. Vincent Infant and Maternity Guild will install officers and view spring style at a luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Airport Hilton, 901 Airline Drive, Kenner. Apparel from J. Jill clothing will be modeled by members. Officers to be installed by parliamentarian Colleen Cloninger will include Cindy Wooderson, president; Cindy Bowman, vice president; Casey Klamen, recording secretary; Robin Dykes, treasurer; and Carol Lavin, corresponding secretary. Prizes and raffles will also be available. For information, contact Dykes at (504) 887-9299.
NARFE FOR MAY: The NARFE Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 will gather for luncheon and meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlo’s Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. Mary Hand, chairwoman of the St. Bernard Hospital Service District, will speak. For information, contact pamela.e.marks1953@gmail.com.
Reunions
ST. CATHERINE: The 1959 Class of St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School will hold a 60th anniversary luncheon May 4 at Austin's Restaurant, 5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie. Tickets are $50. For information, contact scs1959reunion@gmail.com or carole3945@yahoo.com.
FRANCIS T. NICHOLLS: The alumni of Francis T. Nicholls Senior High School Class of 1969 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. May 26 at Magnolia Plantation, 818 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan. Tickets are $60 advance, $70 at the door. Checks or money orders should be made to FTN'69 Class Reunion; mail to Susan Pons Bourquard, 8916 Crochet Ave., River Ridge, LA 70123. For information, call Wanda Minor (504) 231-4575, Debbie Landry Mora (504) 738-6460, Bourquard (504) 442-0881 or Betty Stoll Wright at (504) 835-6220.
RIVERDALE HIGH: The more than 800 alumnae of Riverdale High School will hold a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 1-2, with a variety of events. For information, email contact information and questions to riverdale1969@cox.net.
ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. June 8 at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
WEST JEFFERSON: The alumni of West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $58 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.