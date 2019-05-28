COMMUNITY EVENTS
JAPANESE EXCHANGE: Applications are due Friday, May 31, for the Japan Society of New Orleans' weeklong exchange program to Matsue, Japan, in October. The local organization will sponsor two or three professionals ages 21-35 who demonstrate community or professional leadership and who can benefit from and share their experiences. For information and applications, visit japansocietyofneworleans.org.
RACE SETS FUND RECORD: Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic's final tally of $1,212,561.64 of in-kind and financial donations to local New Orleans charities sets a record for the Run For It program. All of the funds raised by local runners and walkers will remain in the New Orleans area. In addition to cash, the Crescent City Fitness Foundation, sponsoring partners and volunteers in total contributed nearly $1.2 million to area need- and service-based organizations.
DAMES CONNECT: The New Orleans Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International will hold Dames Connect, a casual bimonthly meet-up for women interested in the culinary and hospitality industries. The first Dames Connect, “How to Break into Food Writing,” will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum. Writers and Dames Beth D’Addono, Stephanie Carter and Rebecca Friedman will speak.
MOVIES AT THE ZOO: Audubon Zoo will continue the popular Dinner and a ZOOvie Series at 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, with a showing of the animated "Incredibles 2" Disney/Pixar film. Gates open at 6 p.m., along with the zoo's aquatic play areas Gator Run Lazy River and Cool Zoo. Movies are shown in the Capital One Bank Field. Food trucks and some concessions are open, or families may bring dinner, with blankets and chairs. Online tickets are $6 for the movie, plus $7 for the Cool Zoo. For information, visit www.auduboninstitute.org.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May, with sessions on public policy, education, health and economic development issues and more. The institute is open to business, civic and public sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington. Application deadline is May 31. For information, visit norli.org.
FISHING RODEO: The Holy Cross School annual fishing tournament will be held starting at daybreak May 31 and June 1, with weigh-in at noon June 1 at Hopedale Marina, 7600 Hopedale Highway, St. Bernard. Registration fees are $20-$100. For information, visit holycrosstigers.com.
DRIVER CLASS: An AARP Smart Driver class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The class is open to anyone 50 and older, and those completing the course will receive a certificate that may qualify them for a car insurance discount. The cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for others. To register, call Carl Drichta at (504) 302-1712.
CONCERT: The Jefferson Chorale will present "No Call: Ain't Dat a Shame" at 3 p.m. June 2 at the St. Joseph School Gym, 601 Seventh St., Gretna. The ensemble, affiliated with Jefferson Performing Arts Society, is directed by Louise LaBruyere. Tickets are $10-$15. For information, call (504) 430-6371.
ART SHOW: The St. Bernard Art Guild will hold a Spring Art Show and Sale on Saturday, June 8, at Studio Inferno, 6601 St. Claude Ave., Arabi. Registration for artists is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8. The awards reception will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, with presentation at 6 p.m. Art will remain on display through June 14. For information, contact junkween@sbsglobal.net. For more on entering, contact guild President Beth Vincent at pixbybethvincent@gmail.com.
EQUALITY DAY: Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at Family Equality Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 at Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Games, activities, food and more are on tap for the entire family. For information, visit longuevue.com.
MEETINGS
FERRY TERMINAL MEETING: The Regional Transit Authority will host a public meeting to preview the Canal Street Ferry Terminal project at 6 p.m. May 29 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, New Orleans. The gathering is a chance to learn more about the project's history, the new proposed timeline and offer input on design and functionality.
KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Algiers will meet at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. Member Gene Ducote will be the speaker. For more information, call (504) 391-0667.
REUNIONS
RIVERDALE HIGH ’69: The more than 800 alumnae of Riverdale High School will hold a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 1-2, with a variety of events. Email contact information and questions to riverdale1969@cox.net.
ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. June 8 at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
WEST JEFFERSON ’69: The alumni of the West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $58 per person. After June 1, cost will be $70. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
BENEFITS
KIDNEY FUNDRAISER: The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana will “party like it’s 1969” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. Guests will be transported to the 1960s with retro games, food, music and cocktails. Camille Whitworth will be the celebrity emcee. Purchase tickets in advance only at kidneyla.org/50th-celebration or at 50thanniversary.eventbrite.com until May 31.
KIDS & SUMMER
JUNIOR DEPUTIES: Registration is open for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy program for ages 10 to 13. The academy will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from June 4 to July 11, at the Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 2118 Jackson Blvd., Chalmette. To register, parents can call (504) 278-7628 or (504) 278-7799.
JPAS YOUTH INTENSIVES: Registration is open for sessions of Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Youth Summer Musical Intensives, with three options and offerings on both sides of the Mississippi River. One session is for students entering grades three to eight, one for grades six to 12 and a young actors' studio session for those entering grades one to eight. Productions include "My Fair Lady" student edition, "Disney's Aladdin Jr." and "The Little Mermaid Jr." For information and to register, visit jpas.org.
SUMMER ’SCAPES: Summer Camp will be held June 3 through Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Limited spots are left, but there are also volunteer opportunities for high school students ages 14 and up. For information, visit longuevue.com.
STEM SCIENCE CAMP: Science, technology, engineering, and math will be a part of the St. Bernard Parish school system's program at the Maumus Science Center in Arabi. Students entering first through fifth grade can participate. The first session is from June 10-14 and the second from June 17-21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those entering sixth through eighth grade will participate in the June 24-28 session. Tuition is $150 per week. Cash or money order should be made out to St. Bernard Parish School Board and returned to 200 East St. Bernard Highway with registration packet. For information, go to sbpsb.org/summercamp or (504) 301-2000.
FOOTBALL CAMP: Holy Cross Football Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22-July 2 at 5500 Paris Ave., New Orleans. The camp is open to boys ages 8 to 13. Cost is $150. Drills will be noncontact and football-specific. Participants will learn strength and conditioning. Concessions will be available for purchase. Register at holycrosstigers.com. For information, email coach Adam Giglio at agiglio@holycrosstigers.com.
SWIMMING LESSONS: The St. Bernard Parish School Board will sponsor swimming lessons in two sessions at Chalmette High School Swimming Pool to current first through fifth graders who are residents of St. Bernard Parish. The sessions begin May 27-June 7 and June 10-21. Each session consists of 10 one-hour swim classes taught by certified water safety instructors. A lifeguard will also be on duty. Classes begin at noon each day and run throughout the day with the final class beginning at 3:15 p.m. There is a $50 charge per session. To register or for more information, visit sbpsb.org/swim or call Yvette McNamara at (504) 301-2000.
MUSIC CAMP: Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts will offer three sessions of summer music camp at three schools in the metro area beginning 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends July 8 through July 26. Campers choose five to eight instrumental or vocal programs, including piano, voice, drum, guitar, wind, brass, chorus, jazz band, rock/pop band, ballet, tap and hip hop. Call (985) 231-0875 or laapa.com. Schools and addresses are:
- River Ridge School of Music and Dance: 2020 Dickory Ave., Suite 220, Harahan
- Mandeville School of Music: 105 Campbell Blvd. No. 1, Mandeville
- Covington School of Music: 1111 Village Walk Building B, Covington.