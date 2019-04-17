Academy Our Lady ProStart.jpg

From left are Academy of Our Lady ProStart competitors Ayden Cosgrove, Malika Russell, Viviann Manning, Abbey Rodivich and Katie Warrington with faculty member Lauren Dupre.  

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Academy of Our Lady placed fifth out of 25 schools in the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ProStart Management Competition at the Louisiana ProStart Invitational March 21-22 in New Orleans. Team members Ayden Cosgrove, Viviann Manning, Abbey Rodivich, Malika Russell and Katie Warrington were led by faculty member Lauren Dupre. 

The students worked as a team to present a restaurant concept they developed, which demonstrated their knowledge of the restaurant industry and encompassed key elements such as the menu, design, marketing strategies and budget.

ProStart is a two-year curriculum for high school students that prepares students for restaurant work by developing their culinary techniques and management skills.

