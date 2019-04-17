The Academy of Our Lady placed fifth out of 25 schools in the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ProStart Management Competition at the Louisiana ProStart Invitational March 21-22 in New Orleans. Team members Ayden Cosgrove, Viviann Manning, Abbey Rodivich, Malika Russell and Katie Warrington were led by faculty member Lauren Dupre.
The students worked as a team to present a restaurant concept they developed, which demonstrated their knowledge of the restaurant industry and encompassed key elements such as the menu, design, marketing strategies and budget.
ProStart is a two-year curriculum for high school students that prepares students for restaurant work by developing their culinary techniques and management skills.