Animal Rescue New Orleans is holding an open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, to kick off a campaign to raise money to move to a new location.
The public is invited to visit the shelter at 271 Plauche St. in Harahan for an afternoon filled with giveaways, information booths, shelter tours and dog playgroup demonstrations.
Dozens of adorable kittens and dogs also will be available for adoption, and visitors can learn more about fostering and volunteering.
Raising Cane’s and Mike’s Hard Lemonade will be on site with refreshments, and ARNO will provide light snacks.
Over the last several months, ARNO has been working on a road map for its future and would like to share its plans and goals with the community.
ARNO was founded in 2006, following Hurricane Katrina, and has been renting the same uninsulated warehouse ever since. There is no central heat or air, and there are limited amenities (parking, yard space, office/conference/medical space, etc.). There is no room for expansion or renovation.
While the organization would love to build a new shelter, the most realistic option is to purchase an existing warehouse that can be adequately (and easily) retrofitted for its purposes.
“For 13 years, the Plauche Street location has served us well and met our needs; however, we are expanding and need a larger facility with upgraded amenities to better care for the dogs and cats in our program,” said Kathy Perra, executive director.
In conjunction with the open house, Raising Cane’s, 919 S. Clearview Parkway in Elmwood, will be donating 15% of all sales from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to the shelter when guests mention ARNO while ordering.
Animal Rescue New Orleans has rescued and helped find homes for about 10,000 animals since 2006. Additional information can be found at animalrescueneworleans.org/
Events
SATURDAY: Manners Plus, a five-week group class taught by a certified trainer from the Louisiana SPCA, begins at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Feed, 4421 Jefferson Highway. Emphasis will be on distance cues, clicker training basics, agility for fun, stay and come when called around great distraction. Register in advance at www.la-spca.org/training.
SUNDAY: Puppy Preschool, a five-week group class led by a professional trainer from the Louisiana SPCA, starts at 9 a.m. It will help your puppy get started on impulse control, address and prevent behavior problems and provide time-sensitive experiences that will set your puppy up to be well-socialized for life. Puppies must be 17 weeks or younger at the start of their first class and have received their first two rounds of DHPP vaccines. Register in advance at www.la-spca.org/training or email training@la-spca.org.