For the seventh time in eight years, the Town of Jean Lafitte has been judged the cleanest city in the state in its population group. The Louisiana Garden Club Federation contest is judged by garden club members from outside the district of the city or town being judged. From left are Cindy and Joe Baucum of the Better Swamps and Garden Club, town employee Nicole Cooper, LGCF President Lena Bateman, Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner, and Jean Gilstrap and Reba Mackey of the Garden Club Federation.