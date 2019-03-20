YOGA CLASSES: Ochsner's Cancer Center is sponsoring free yoga classes for cancer survivors and people with multiple sclerosis at Ochsner Fitness Center's Harahan location (Elmwood Fitness Center). The classes for survivors are at 4 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. Saturdays, with an additional class at 6 p.m. at Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness, 1401 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, in the Camellia Conference Room. The classes for those with MS are Fridays at 11:30 a.m., with an additional class at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Heritage Plaza, 111 Veterans Blvd., Metairie. For more information, call Louanne Cho at (504) 862-6861.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.