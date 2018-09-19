Students from across the metro area have been named semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program, which awards more than $31 million in the spring.
There are 135 area students who will continue on to compete for 7,500 scholarships. Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. More than 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, with about half of the finalists receiving scholarships and earning the Merit Scholar title.
Metro area students include:
AVONDALE
- PATRICK F. TAYLOR SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY ACADEMY — Tyler G. Barrios, Jade L. Blanchet, Macy E. Laurent, Jasmine A. McGowan, Christian P. Otero, Zoey Prado, Cameron T. Vo and Alexander B. Walker.
DESTREHAN
- DESTREHAN HIGH SCHOOL — Conner M. Fisk.
GRETNA
- THOMAS JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL — Daniel R.Vincent.
KENNER
- HOME SCHOOL — Daniel Trudell.
METAIRIE
- HAYNES ACADEMY FOR ADVANCED STUDIES — Zoe N. Bradley, Guilherme V. Campos, Haseeb A. Chaudhry, Chujia He, Omer B.I sraeli, Amy Jiang, Swathi P. Katakam, Meagan N. Kelly, Greer E. Kenney, Cecilia R. LaFosse, Patrick H. Lyell, Hassan A. Malik, Manal S. Malik, Zunair S. Mohiuddin, Neelambar Mondal, Erin D. Murphy, Celia M. Parker, Bennett W. Rine, Taylor Tarleton, Julia B. Vedros, Luke T. Vedros, Tia R. Williams, Jacob T. Zanca and Suraj K. Zaveri.
- METAIRIE PARK COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL — Caroline M. Fiore and Shinwoo Kim.
- ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL HIGH SCHOOL — Michael A. Chepolis and Luke N. Hightower.
- ST. MARTIN'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL, Elise Lafleur, Jessica L. Pickens and Madelaine L. Pickens.
NEW ORLEANS
- BENJAMIN FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL — Eva P. Coman, Patrick Daly, Linda Denson, Elijah Evans, Graham M. Grieb, Katherine Marsh, Maxwell S. Rick, Brenna S. Robinson, Hazel A. Smith, Andrew J. Wang and Keyana Zahiri.
- HOLY CROSS SCHOOL — Cade T. Martin and Blake S. Ziegler
- JESUIT HIGH SCHOOL — James W. Bragg, Nicholas G. Cibilich, Neehar N. Desai, Jason M. Dominique, Matthew J. Dowling, Josef G. Ernst, Bradley J. Fugetta, Theodore M. Goldenberg, Jack N. Grady, Scott V. Hawkins, Alexander M. Hentze, Owen A. Hite, Peter V. James, Charles T. Korndorffer, Matthew G. LaCour, Cole J. Radetich, Stephen P. Redfearn, Jonathan A. Sanders, Henry J. Schenck, William R. Schott, Sean P. Svihla, Evan T. Tizzard, Christopher A. Vuong, Aidan S. Walker, Donald D. Webster, Herman D. Webster and John J. Zvonek.
- LUSHER CHARTER SCHOOL — Grace L. Cajski, Dorothy-Rui D. Corrigan, Camden B. Dyer, Carl L. LeBoeuf, Amaris R. Lewis, Adam E. Poche, Autumn M. Routt and Claire D. Ryan.
- BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL — Hunter B. Appleton, Michael Champagne Jr., Hunter T. Kael and Norris P. Plaisance.
- MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY — Sara L. Saak.
- ISIDORE NEWMAN SCHOOL — Emma W. Freeman, John F. French, Nathaniel W. Kramer, Mason A. Mentz, Matthew R. Opotowsky, Camille Patton, Kevin H. Qi, Madeline P. Robert, Audrey Singer and Benjamin C. Singer.
- ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL — Colette D. Carriere, Julia L. Cazabon, Elise Cresson, Rose A. Doskey, Margaret Latham, Camille R. Scandurro and Chloe R. Whitcomb.
- URSULINE ACADEMY, Maria I. Frey Ribeiro and Alexandra A. Sabrio.