On March 1, those who take part in the 13th annual Galatoire’s Foundation Mardi Gras Auction will sit down to enjoy their winnings with a first-floor lunch and Carnival atmosphere at the famed eatery at 209 Bourbon St.
More than 75 paddles were lifted during the Feb. 4 table auction, raising $148,000 for local charities. The largest bid of the night was $13,000 for a table of 12.
This year’s beneficiaries are VIA Link, an organization that helps provide crisis intervention for homeless, depressed and suicidal people in our community; and the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation, which promotes community engagement and provides police officers with equipment, horses and canines.
For information, visit www.galatoires.com/galatoire-foundation.
A tasty benefit
A cochon de lait benefiting pediatric brain cancer charities and Angels Grove Ranch, a community outreach program that helps children and horses, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 12 at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, 1715 Gentilly Blvd.
The event will take place on the first floor on the west side of the grandstand. Tickets will be limited to 350, and are $30 in advance and $35 at the program booth in the main lobby. Silent and live auctions will be held throughout the event.
For information contact Emilee Margiotta at emilee.margiotta@fgno.com.
Angels Grove Ranch is a nonprofit program on 10 acres in Bush that rescues and rehabilitates horses. Children in need come to the ranch to work and bond with the horses. They also interact with other animals at the ranch, including pigs, goats, donkeys and rabbits. For information about Angels Grove, visit http://www.angelsgrove.org/.
Derby golf tournament
The annual Louisiana Derby Golf Tournament will be held on March 19 at Lakewood New Orleans Country Club, 4801 Gen. De Gaulle Drive in Algiers.
Registration starts at 11:30 a.m., and the event begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The cost is $150 for individual players and $600 for a foursome. For information and to register, contact Emilee Margiotta at emilee.margiotta@fgno.com or call (504) 948-1150.
The golf tournament takes place in advance of Louisiana Derby horse racing day on March 23 at the Fair Grounds racetrack.
Super Saturday volunteering
Take part in a morning of volunteering from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at City Park. Since it's also the day of the Krewe of Endymion parade, which starts nearby at 4:15 p.m. at City Park and Orleans avenues, volunteers should arrive early for the best available parking in the park.
Volunteer activities will be outdoors, so be sure to wear closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle. For information about volunteering, contact Tyler Havens at thavens@nocp.org.
Awards to nurses
Charity School of Nursing Alumni Association recently presented $8,800 in scholarships to 18 Delgado Community College nursing students.
Level 2 students receiving $500 scholarships were John Spooner, Trevor Williams, Zachary Pichon and Tara Brown.
Scholarships of $500 for Level 3 students were awarded to Laurie Siekkinen and Allison Solino, and a $1,000 scholarship went to Maggie LeBlanc.
Scholarships of $500 for Level 4 students were awarded to Brandi Borden, Kasey Hall, Amanda Weinberger, Mira Bull and Ahoefa Agbobli, and a $1,000 award went to William Pellegrin.
Charity Federation of Nurses Awards of $500 were awarded to Sang Ho and Carol Barber
Happy Mardi Gras
The next Throw Me Somethin’ column will run Ash Wednesday, March 6. In the meantime, enjoy Carnival season as we prepare for Lent.