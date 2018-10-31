Several new playgrounds, a fitness zone and skate park are all part of the landscape in Chalmette at Sidney D. Torres Memorial Park, 8301 W. Judge Perez Drive.
The upgrades to the park are part of a revitalization and beautification project funded by the St. Bernard Parish.
Several structures were added to the park, including three age-appropriate, ADA-certified "Little Tikes" playground structures and the parish’s first wheelchair-accessible playground. There is also a new swing area. A state-of-the-art, shock-absorbing rubber surfacing underneath the play spots has been installed, plus shade structures and an ornamental steel fence surrounding the play areas are part of the upgrades.
The fitness zone has 12 stations, including a rowing machine, an "ab crunch station" and pullup/pushup bars.
Gridline Concrete Skate Park measures 150 by 50 feet and has an 8-foot-deep bowl with multiple ledges.