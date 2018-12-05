Members of the Women's Guild of the New Orleans Opera Association are making plans for the group's Mad Hatter's Luncheon, which will be March 19 at the New Orleans Sheraton. Co-chairs Mary Katherine Lonatro-Tusa and Gail McKenna led the first planning meeting recently at the home of Betty T. Brooks. For information on the luncheon, contact Lonatro-Tusa at dtusa@cableone.net or McKenna at gbmgroup@bellsouth.net. Seated, from left, are Mary Katherine Lonatro-Tusa, Betty Brooks and Gail McKenna. From left, others are Marlene Duronslet, Nikki Plunkett, Faith Peperone, Dee Long, Karen Humphrey, Mary Dana Dandry, Cherry Bordelon, Deborah Fagan, Kathy Long-Clark and Suzanne C. Scott.