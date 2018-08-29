September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when libraries nationwide remind their communities that signing up is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Library Card Sign-up Month, so celebrate with us by signing up yourself or encouraging family and friends to do so. Throughout September, teens who update their card information or sign up for a card will receive a free Blow Pop, and anyone can visit one of our 15 library locations to get a free sticker.
LOVE AND LIBRARIANS: Want to bring recognition to your favorite librarian? The I Love My Librarian Award encourages library users to recognize the accomplishments of exceptional public, school, college, community college or university librarians.
Nominations are open through Oct. 1 for the award, a collaboration of Carnegie Corporation of New York, the New York Public Library, The New York Times and the American Library Association.
Each year, 10 librarians are selected. Each receives a $5,000 cash award, a plaque and a travel stipend to attend the awards ceremony and reception in New York City. Winners will be announced in early December.
Nominate your favorite local librarian at www. ilovelibraries.org/lovemylibrarian.
EVACUTEER TRAINING: Learn to become an Evacuteer — a volunteer who helps with city-mandated evacuations — at an introductory information and training session at 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.
Evacuteer.org is a New Orleans-based nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to provide hurricane preparedness and city-assisted evacuation information to the community and help out in case of an evacuation.
BUDDIES WITH BOOKS: The Crescent City Reading Buddies Book Club partners middle school volunteers with younger children ages 2 to 7 to read one-on-one, helping to build literacy skills.
Each club meeting will feature a snack or a craft that matches the monthly theme. The next meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
Students ages 12 to 14 who are interested in volunteering should email nleali@icloud.com for more information.
PRIME TIME: A free family reading program called Prime Time is being held beginning at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Nora Navra Library, 1902 St. Bernard Ave.
Families who attend Prime Time can hear stories, talk about books, enjoy a free, balanced meal and win prizes. Registration is required by calling (504) 596-3118. Prime Time is sponsored by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.
LABOR DAY: All library locations will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in honor of Labor Day.