Join Our Lady of Prompt Succor School for its fourth annual fishing rodeo from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, on the school grounds at 2305 Fenelon St., Chalmette.
The event is open to the public, but it's not just for fishermen. For families who want to enjoy the rodeo events, food and drink, entry to the rodeo party is $15 for adults and $10 for children. The entry fee is $40 for the adult division, and there is a $20 entry fee for the child division for those age 14 or younger.
“You can fish from anywhere, but the weigh-in is at school and ends at 4 p.m.,” said Stephanie Moran, who co-chairs the event with her husband, Jason. “It’s a great fundraiser that also not only includes the school and its students, but it also welcomes the community to join.”
There will be prizes, food, drinks, music and tons of fun while the anglers battle it out in multiple categories. Scales for the weigh-in open at 1 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. The rodeo activities will begin at noon and will include food, drinks, music, trophies and cash prizes. There will be inflatables and children’s activities, including face painting and games.
The Boy Scouts Troop 14 of OLPS will host a regatta at the rodeo. Boats are $7, and regatta race entry fees are $1 for each race. Boat building will begin at 1 p.m., and races start at 2:30 p.m.
For information, call Stephanie Moran at (504) 261-8060, Jason Moran at (504) 931-3506 or email smoran1110@gmail.com.
Sippin’ in the Sunset
It’s easier than ever to visit with friends and have a cocktail while listening to music as the Old Arabi Neighborhood Association’s popular social, Sippin’ in the Sunset, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20.
Guests are invited to the Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Arabi, to enjoy the music of The Cypress Pop Trio, along with great local food, wine, beer and seasonal sangria. Artists and crafters will be showcasing a variety of shopping options.
“Sippin’ in the Sunset has become a community event that everyone looks forward to,” said Katherine Karcher Lemoine, who coordinates the sunset socials with Maegan Dobson.
“Our Old Arabi neighbors enjoy playing host to this community event and enjoy celebrating with friends, families and visitors. It is always a great night when we can support local artists, restaurants and enjoy great local music over a glass of wine.”
Maumus Center Planetarium
The St. Bernard Parish School District will present "The Other Side of Black Holes" for those ages 8 and older at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Maumus Center Planetarium.
“Black Holes” is a presentation of the facts and theory surrounding the astronomical phenomenon, using the latest in computer-generated imagery. Theories regarding their origin are presented, along with speculation about what lies within and beyond them.
Audiences will see striking, immersive animations of the formation of the early universe, star birth and death, the collision of giant galaxies and a simulated flight to a supermassive black hole lurking at the center of our own Milky Way Galaxy.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. However, it is recommended that tickets be reserved in advance by calling (504) 301-0239. Tickets for children, ages 4 to 12, are $5, and adult tickets are $10.
Because of the nature of the public showings at the planetarium, children younger than age 4 are not recommended to attend. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Planetarium doors close at the time listed, and attendees will not be admitted after the show begins.
Nunez offers conversational Spanish
It’s not all reading, writing and arithmetic at Nunez Community College, where registration is now open for a Conversational Spanish class.
The objective of the introductory course is to teach students basic vocabulary and grammar with an emphasis on the meaningful use of the language.
Classes will take place on the Nunez campus from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning on Sept. 26 and ending on Dec. 5. Class will not meet on Oct. 10, Oct. 31 and Nov. 21. Tuition for the class is $160.
For more information or to register, call (504) 278-6419 or visit https://www.nunez.edu/admissions/Workforce-Development.
Playground improvements
St. Bernard Parish Government officials celebrated recently completed improvements to Violet Park Playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new addition includes Americans with Disabilities Act-certified playground equipment, state-of-the-art rubber surfacing and a shade structure. Violet Park is one of a four-phase park project that also includes the skate park, fitness zone and playground at Torres Park.