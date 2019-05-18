AOL HONOREE: Academy of Our Lady senior Emilie Adams was presented with the St. Timothy Award by Archbishop Gregory Aymond at St. Louis Cathedral recently. Adams received the award in recognition of her achievements and contributions to her faith community and to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish.
DOMINICAN HONOREES: Five St. Mary’s Dominican High School students were recognized recently for their commitment to their parishes. The Youth Leadership Awards were presented at St. Louis Cathedral. Saheba Cuccia, of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, received the St. Timothy Award. Outstanding Parish Youth Award recipients were Maggie Latham, of St. Matthew the Apostle; Mackie Foret, of St. Matthew the Apostle; Pelarr Edwards, of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Kenner; and Jennifer Yrle, of St. Francis Xavier.
NEW DEACONS: Five men were recently ordained at St. Louis Cathedral as transitional deacons as the move toward priesthood. Ordained by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond were Sylvester Adoga, a native of Nigeria; Luis Duarte, a native of Columbia; Dennis Obienu, a native of Nigeria; Luis Valencia, a native of Columbia; and John Yike, a native of Atlanta.
ROSARY FOR PEACE: A rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. June 15 at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY: Dr. Charles J. Southall III celebrates 30 years of pastoral ministry with an anniversary service at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at First Emanuel Baptist Church, 1829 Carondelet St. For information, visit firstemanuelbaptistchurch.org.
YOUTH AND CRAWFISH EVENTS: Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 1515 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, is holding two events. The annual Youth Explosion will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, featuring liturgical dancers, mimes, singers and instrumentalists. At noon Saturday, May 25, the church will hold its annual crawfish boil. Donations are $10.
TIKVAT YISRAEL: The Messianic women's group Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel) will meet at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. Sponsored by CJF Ministries, the group meets monthly for conversation, refreshments and scripture. For information, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or email michelleb@cjfm.org.
DUFOUR ANNIVERSARY: The St. Elizabeth Home and School Association will be hosting a 25th anniversary and celebration of service reception for the Rev. David Dufour following 10:30 a.m. Mass Sunday, June 2, at the Divine Mercy Parish Center, 4337 Sal Lentini Parkway, Kenner. For information, call Angela Gorman (504) 812-6786 or Jamee Meisner (504) 460-3832.
CATHOLICS RETURNING HOME: St. Edward the Confessor Church, 4921 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, will host "Catholics Returning Home," a six-week program to give inactive Catholics an understanding of today's church and enable them to meet others contemplating returning to their religious roots. The weekly series takes place in the parish center at 7 p.m. Thursdays through May 30. For information, call (504) 888-0703.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For information, call (504) 347-4875.
DIVORCE SUPPORT: Celebration Church has begun DivorceCare, a 14-week divorce recovery program at 7 p.m. Thursdays in Classroom UC-203 at Celebration Church, 2001 Airline Drive, Metairie. The Christian-based program is designed to help overcome divorce issues and promote healing. Registration is $17.50; child care is available. Contact Chris Russo at (504) 831.9673 or cruss46@bellsouth.net or visit divorcecare.org/groups/106368.
GRIEF SUPPORT: Christian Fellowship Church will hold the next session of GriefShare at 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 8 at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The 13-week class for those who have lost someone through death consists of a video presentation, group discussion and at-home preparation. The fee is $15. The program can be joined in progress. Call (504) 347-4875 for information or to register.