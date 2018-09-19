COMMUNITY EVENTS
PARENT ADVOCATES WORKSHOP: "The Every Student Succeeds Act — What is it? What does it mean for parent advocates?" is the title of a workshop hosted by Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans with the Urban League of Louisiana at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Urban League, 4640 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. For information and to register, call (504) 888-9111.
THE OTHER SIDE OF BLACK HOLES: "Black Holes — The Other Side of Infinity" is a presentation of the facts and theory surrounding the astronomical phenomenon of black holes at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Maumus Center Planetarium, 701 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. Using the latest in computer-generated imagery, the planetarium show includes theories regarding their origin along with speculation about what lies within and beyond them. For ages 8 and up. Tickets are $5 children, $10 adults. Call (504) 301-0239.
CATFISH FESTIVAL: St. Angela Merici Catholic Church keeps it swimming with the "Around the World With St. Angela" theme for the annual catfish festival from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. Food, rides, games and live music are on the agenda for this festival.
LINEN NIGHT: The East New Orleans Business Development District will present Linen Night in the East from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd. The evening will feature live entertainment, food vendors and more. Admission is free. For information, contact enolabdd@gmail.com.
NOLA ON TAP BEER FEST: The Louisiana SPCA holds its ninth annual brew bust from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Festival Grounds, City Park, New Orleans. A dog-friendly event, there's music, national and homebrewed beers, food vendors, games, prizes and awards. Admission is $5, with $1 beer tickets. For information, see nolaontap.org.
NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY: Volunteers are sought for a trio of project hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Greater New Orleans Iris Society. Planting irises, relocating irises to a more suitable habitat and repairs to the wood boardwalk at the Bonnet Carre Spillway will be done. The event is 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 22, at the upper or western boat launch and boardwalk, north of Airline Highway in Norco. For information, contact Park Ranger Rob Heffner at (504) 862-2063 or robert.a.heffner@usace.army.mil.
JEAN LAFITTE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Teams at the Barataria Preserve in Marrero and the Chalmette National Cemetery of the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve will be working from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 22, for National Public Lands Day. Those younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. Call (504) 589-3882, ext. 120, by Thursday, Sept. 20. For more information, see nps.gov/jela.
SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES FORUMS: Candidates for the Jefferson Parish Public School Board will be featured at two forums held by the Social Justice Ministry of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church. Candidates from districts 1 and 2 will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24. Candidates from districts 3, 5 and 7 will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22. The forums will be at the church at 236 Robinson Ave., Marrero. For information, contact the Rev. M.C. Zeno at (504) 341-4858.
CAREGIVERS RETREAT: "Confront, Care and Conquer" will be the theme of AARP's annual Caregivers Retreat at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at the Audubon Zoo and Tea Garden, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Anyone taking care of another family member is invited for a day of resources and information, relaxation, learning about local services, yoga, lunch, music and dancing. The event is free. Register by calling toll free (844) 418-2281 or visiting aarp.cvent.com/CaregiverRetreat2018.
IMMIGRATION CONFERENCE: The Institute for Faith and the Public Square will host a conference on "Immigration — Balancing Compassion, Security and Jobs" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Leavell Chapel, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, 3939 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans. Registration is $15, $10 pastors, $5 students. For more information, see faith-publicsquare.org.
FROGWATCH USA: A workshop will teach attendees how to identify and record frog and toad calls and to enter observations in a database at the session slated 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Barataria Preserve of the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. Attendees must be at least 16. Registration is required at (504) 689-7611, ext. 14. For more information, see nps.gov/jela.
SNAP ASSISTANCE: The Kenner Hispanic Resource Center and Second Harvest Food Bank are sponsoring information and assistance sessions Sept. 28 at 4312 Florida Ave., Kenner, for those eligible for Louisiana food stamp applications. Sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon. For information, call (504) 469-2570. For information on Second Harvest, call (855) 392-9338; for SNAP, call the Department of Children and Family services at (888) 524-3578.
PLANT SALE: The Herb Society of America will hold a fall plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Demonstrations and sampling also will be available. The sale benefits New Orleans Botanical Garden and Longue Vue House and Gardens. For information, contact Linda Franzo at (985) 781-4372 or email herbsno.gmail.com.
JAZZ CLUB: The New Orleans Jazz Club will hold a jam session at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Mo's Chalet, 3201 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For more information, call (504) 780-2961.
CAN CUT EVENTS FROM HERE
PRAYER BREAKFAST: Life Resources Inc., will present a Jefferson Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Copeland Tower Landmark Hotel, 2601 Severn Ave., Metairie. Dr. Vern Palmisano, family medicine practitioner, will be speaking. Tickets are $30. For more information, contact Barry Haindel at (985) 626-9582 or visit liferesrouces.net.
TREMÉ FALL FEST: Three days of fun, history and festivities are in store for the Tremé Fall Fest from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 5-7. A patrons party starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the Jazz and Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Leah Chase will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Tickets are $125. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, the free street fest features food, arts and crafts and music on the grounds of St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St. A Mass and jazz gospel concert at 10 a.m. at the church wraps the weekend. For more information, see tremefest.com.
HERO AWARDS: The Children's Bureau of New Orleans plans the annual Children's Hero Awards at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Le Musée de F.P.C., 2336 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Awards will be presented to honorees, plus dinner, music and more. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit childrensbureaunola.org/events.
NAMIWALKS: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its annual fundraising walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Shelter No. 10 of Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. To register, see namiwalks.org/neworleans.
ST. AUGUSTINE FILM SCREENING: "Before the West Coast — A Sports Civil Rights Story" looks at the impact of St. Augustine High School on racial barriers in 1960s high school athletics when the school integrated the state's athletic association. Narrated by Wendell Pierce, the film will be screened at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. Tickets are $15. For tickets, see orpheumnola.com. or call (504) 274-4870.
ART WORKSHOP: The St. Charles Art Guild will hold a one day art fair for adults to introduce visual art media techniques and a jump-start for those with previous experience. The event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at St. Charles United Methodist Church, 1905 Ormond Blvd, Destrehan. Two activities will be offered on the use of acrylic paints and watercolor pencils. Cost is $15 and materials will be provided. Attendance is limited. To register, contact Kerry Allen at (504) 756-1277.
NUNZEZ HISTORY LECTURE SERIES: "The St. Bernard Parish Massacre" will be the lecture by Chris Dier at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the AST Auditorium at Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. The lecture is a free series about aspects of Louisiana history. For more information, call (504) 278-6422 or email Michele Minor at mminor@nunzez.edu. "St. Bernard History Till 2005" Curtis Manning Nov. 5; "Women and the Battle of New Orleans" Carolyn Kolb Dec. 3.
FLASHMOB WORKSHOPS: Flashmob New Orleans is rehearsing for the annual "Thriller" flashmob experience through Oct. 28, with sessions at 3 p.m. Saturdays at 717 Adams St., New Orleans. The program, open to the public, is $80 for all sessions or $10 per class. The group will offer several public performances through the city before Halloween. Register at kyntbryan@hotmail.com or call (504) 453-6991.
Meetings
ALGIERS KIWANIS: Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, will be the new location for the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meetings on Thursdays. Morning meetings, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., are held the second, fourth and fifth Thursdays each month, while the evening meetings, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., are held on the first and third Thursdays. Upcoming speakers include a ranger from the National Park Service on Sept. 20; Judge Paul Bonin, of Criminal District Court, on unanimous jury decisions on Sept. 27; and New Orleans City Councilwoman Kristen Gisleson Palmer on Oct. 11. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
PARKINSON'S GROUP: The Big Easy Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, in the Esplanade Room 1 at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. Speakers include Jerry White, of Medtronics, and Dr. Robert Dallapiazza, a deep brain stimulation specialist with Tulane Medical Center. For information, see bigeasyfleurdelis.org.
LIBRARY FRIENDS: The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold its general meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Guest speaker will be Susan Larson, author and host of National Public Radio’s “The Reading Life.” Volunteers are needed for the Big Book Sale from Oct. 18-21 at The Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. For more information, call (504) 455-2665.
Honors
URBAN LEAGUE PRESIDENT: Judy Reese Morse has been named the new president and CEO for the Urban League of Louisiana. After several stints in the government and nonprofit sectors, Morse takes the helm of the 80-year-old civil rights organization. A native of New Orleans, she attended St. Mary's Dominican High School, Loyola University and American University in Washington, D.C.
Reunions
The Warren Easton High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 40th reunion with activities Oct. 12-14. Activites include a dance on Oct. 12, a picnic and reunion night on Oct. 13 and a church service on Oct. 14. Packages vary from $35 to $205. For more information contact Gisele Davis at (504) 317-0281 or Gloria Jagneau at (504) 301-3281.
Benefits
DIVERSITY IN SCOUTING GALA: The Southeast Louisiana Council of the Boy Scouts of American will host the Diversity in Scouting Gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. Honorees include Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette J. Johnson, Demetric Maria Mercadel, New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen and Ileana Suquet. Tickets start at $250. For information, contact Torrey Hayden at (504) 889-0388 or (504) 458-3361, or torrey.hayden@scouting.org.
RED, WHITE AND ROUX: The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish plans a fundraiser for scholarship and community service projects at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner. Cost is $60 and includes dinner, dancing, prizes and an auction. For information, contact Jane Schwary at (504) 710-5504 or jschwaryaj@yahoo.com.
HEART DISEASE GALA: Heart N Hands' Celebration and Silent Auction will be held at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The event is free. The organization raises awareness about heart disease and helps girls ages 10-18 make healthy choices about their heart and heart disease. For more information, see heartnhands.org.
MINI ART BOX AUCTION: Community Visions Unlimited and the Eiffel Society will hold a street gallery event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at 2040 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, with a chance to meet utility art box artists. More than 183 boxes around the metro area have been painted. Mini versions of the boxes will be auctioned. Tickets are $10. Visit cvunola.org.
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY: The Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge will be among the beneficiaries of the American Cancer Society's Belles and Beaus Ball, which will be from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place. General admission is $150, with tickets available until Sept. 27 at 501auctions.com. For information, visit bellesandbeausball.com or call Jeanel Farrell at (504) 219-2282. The Belles and Beaus to be honored for their contributions to the fight against cancer are:
- Dr. Rabia Cattie, a hematologist oncologist with East Jefferson General Hospital
- Rupa Jolly, a dentist and community activist
- Lisa Picone Love, sales manager for St. Charles Avenue Magazine
- McKenzie Lovelace, founder and CEO of FSC Interactive
- Monica Mullooly, founder and director of the Ross Mullooly Project
- Jessica Schulman, community activist and owner of Pearl's Place Bridal Boutique
- Dr. Tammuella Singleton, a Tulane pediatric hematologist oncologist
- Dr. Kathleen Sullivan, an Ochsner obstetrician-gynecologist
- Allison Tiller, owner of Alliant Advisers LLC
- Delia Young, a nurse navigator with University Medical Center surgical oncology
- Glen Boyd, public information officer with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office
- Dr. John Gordon, a general surgeon at East Jefferson General Hospital
- Michael Hecht, resident and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc.
- Dr. Brian Moore, a surgical oncologist and director of the Ochsner Cancer Institute
- Dr. Jody Morris, Ochsner Health System gynecology chairman
- Jim Nelson, a senior vice president with Hancock Whitney Bank
- Jim Perrier, owner of Perrier Party Rentals
- Dr. Danny Raines, LSU Healthcare Network gastroenterology chief
- John Regan, of Global Hunter Securities
- Dr. Ravi Tandon, reconstruction surgeon with Tandon Plastic Surgery and Touro.
LAKE FOREST CHARTER BENEFIT: The Cocktails and Blues Gala benefits Lake Forest Charter School and will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at New Orleans Lakefront Airport Terminal, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. Honored will be Liberty Bank and Trust Founder Alden J. McDonald Jr. The gala features cocktails, dinner, music, a silent auction and more. Tickets are $65 and up. For information or tickets, call (504) 593-8264 or lakeforestcharter.org/giving/gala.
MARTINET SCHOLARSHIP BRUNCH: The Greater New Orleans Louis A. Martinet Legal Society and Foundation will host a Scholarship Gala and Jazz Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. Under the banner "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing — A Celebration of Standing Up for Justice," the event raises funds for undergraduate and law students. Tickets are $75. For tickets and more information, see gnomartinet.com.
GREENWAY BENEFIT: Friends of the Lafitte Greenway will hold the Greenway Soiree at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Cellar on St. Louis, 2500 St. Louis St., New Orleans. Food, drink and entertainment will highlight the evening. Tickets start at $55. See lafittegreenway.org.
TOP CHEF RECONCILE: Tickets are on sale for the Oct. 14 culinary competition at 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Six teams compete to create dishes with a mystery ingredient. Each team has a Cafe Reconcile alum, a home cook and a professional chef. Cost is $75-$125. Call (504) 568-1157 or go to cafereconcile.org.
JULIETTE LOW LEADERSHIP LUNCHEON: The Girl Scouts Louisiana East will host a luncheon named for their founder Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Audubon Tea Room, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Proceeds from the event fund programming, uniforms, events, camp and travel for underserved Girl Scouts across the region. Honored with awards will be New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno, Outstanding Woman; Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman, Outstanding Man; Shell, Outstanding Business/Foundation; 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans, Outstanding Business/Educators; and Jacquelyn S. Daniels, the Minnie Finley Award. A reception starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $100 before Oct. 15, $125 after. For tickets, see gsle.org/leadershipluncheon. For more information, call (504) 355-5871 or email jpollard@gsle.org.
NEW ORLEANS MISSION BENEFIT: Tickets are on sale now for TIPSgiving — A Benefit to Support the New Orleans Mission, which will featuring an evening of performances by Noisewater, Darcy Malone & The Tangle and The Fortifiers to help fund the emergency shelter. The event will be at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Tipitina's, 501 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. Discounted tickets are available with the donation of a winter coat or nonperishable food item at the box office or the night of the show. For more information, see tipitinas.com or tipitinasfoundation.org.