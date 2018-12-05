The Greater New Orleans Foundation has awarded a total of $133,000 to four local nonprofits through its Impact 100 initiative. Hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, Impact 100 is a women's giving circle that invests in nonprofits addressing pressing community issues.
The winner of a $100,000 grant is Rising Foundations/First 72+, which aims to end the cycle of incarceration by transforming the re-entry experience.
Impact 100 awarded $11,000 each to Start the Adventure in Reading, Eden House and The Roots of Music.