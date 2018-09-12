St. Mary's Dominican High School cheerleaders took several awards at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Cheerleading Camp held recently in Baton Rouge.
Cheerleaders Aria Dody, Sydney Posecai, Ella Stolberg and Lexi Daugherty were recognized as All Americans and have been invited to march in London's New Year's Day Parade.
The squad also received an invitation to the national competition in Walt Disney World and to perform at halftime of the Citrus Bowl.
Group honors included gold ribbons for camp cheer, band chant and sideline chant, as well as a spirit stick each night.
The squad also earned the "Spirit Banana" passed from another team that earned it the previous night.
Individual honors included Sara Coogler and Julia West, finalists in the jump off; and Julia West, a Pin It Forward pin plus one to pass on to another team’s cheerleader who showed leadership and effort.
Coaches are Fran Moran and Jillian Landry; moderators are Denise Boyce and Eugenie Helmka.