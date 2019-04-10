At the biennial convention of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women in Baton Rouge, the Republican Women’s Club of Jefferson Parish won first-place honors in four Division B categories: campaign and volunteer hours, membership recruitment, fundraising amount and newsletter.
The club took second place in fundraising ideas and in program and community service. It was third in the scrapbook category.
The Betty Heitman Award for State Excellence Accomplishment went to Barbara Lawler.
Other business at the convention, which had the theme "Let's Paint the Town Red," included electing Wanda Aizpurua as president of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women and Katina Summers as its Region One vice president.